Wahaj Ali Talks Acting Challenges, Diversity In Pakistani Dramas, And His Dubai Connection

Wahaj Ali's meteoric rise to stardom wasn't overnight. He has been working as a TV actor for almost a decade, but it was the hit TV show Tere Bin and the critically acclaimed Jo Bichar Gaye that made Wahaj a household name.

The 36-year-old actor's career is one that has explored a variety of styles; in Ishq Jalebi, the comedy was smart alec and Wahaj played Basim, a bitter, smart-talking young man who wanted to live abroad. In Ehd e Wafa, he played a spunky but serious journalist who wanted to change the world. In Jo Bichar Gaye, a political thriller, he played a rebellious young leader, thoroughly conflicted and intensely distraught.

His current hit TV show, a horror comedy, Jin Ki Shadi Un Ki Shadi (The Marriage of Jinns and Them), sees Wahaj play Ali, a failed actor and the protagonist who will change the course of the story with his determination and his good heart.

In this candid conversation, Wahaj opens up about choosing offbeat scripts, the challenges of finding good writing in the Pakistani drama industry, and the lessons learned through both success and failure. He reflects on his evolving journey, his creative philosophy, and why he believes every project - no matter its size or banner - has the potential to become a dream one. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Jin Ki Shadi Un Ki Shadi is off-beat for Pakistani TV show viewers because seldom do horror-comedies see mainstream actors such as yourself. What made you choose this script, considering it was fairly niche?

I really don't care if it's a big 'banner' project or not. After Tere Bin, everyone thinks I should just do those big projects. This drama was my choice, it was destiny because it was supposed to be in another arrangement and when it came to me, I immediately accepted it. People don't remember Ishq Jalebi or Jo Bichar Gaye, perhaps. My strength was always playing different, performance-oriented characters. I just don't want to be an actor who only does one kind of role and experiences only one kind of story. I love this craft, and I want to explore and learn every day. And I really enjoy doing comedy. People have seen me in very serious characters, so I wanted to give them that 'freshness' as well.

As an actor in the Pakistani industry, what are some of the major challenges when it comes to diversity of roles? How does an actor like you diversify?

There is a shortage of good writers in Pakistani industry. There are very few good ones. And they cannot churn out work a lot which I understand. Many times, actors and directors are trying to save bad stories and bad dialogue. If, after that, people connect with that project or idea, everyone tries to claim its success. But if it doesn't connect, only the actors are blamed for its failure. I think that's unfair. I can safely say that actors are merely the tools which are often used well or sometimes aren't used well at all if the direction or the story isn't good. It can be challenging to save and showcase the craft and to provide whatever is required from the story or deliver the message.

If you had to map your journey from when you started to now, what would you say were the main learning points, and turning points that shaped your trajectory?

Every failure is a learning point for me. Every failure should be a learning opportunity for everyone. You don't learn a lot from success, and if you are overconfident, you will lose hold of your craft. The fear and the want is essential. The important thing is not to know what to do, but to know what not to do. I believe that learning never stops. You have to be honest with whatever you're doing and delivering. In anything you do, you have to be honest. You cannot achieve the turning point until God wants it. When God sees your honesty and hard work, He helps you achieve your goal.

What are your current projects and what would be a dream project for you?

I'm working on a couple of scripts; actors can't just choose anything, anywhere. Whatever I select, I hope it adds to my craft. I don't have any dream project. Maybe I don't think that way. The script I'm working on, I'm really hopeful it will be great. Very few characters are written like this, especially for men. I think, though, whenever I work on a project, I turn it into a dream project. Maybe it is like that for everyone? Or maybe I'm like that.

Many Pakistanis consider Dubai their second home. What are your thoughts on the city?

The infrastructure, safety, security, urban planning, and the variety of food that we get to experience when we are in Dubai are what set this place apart from so many cities. It's also amazing that we have great access to beaches, safaris and even during the weather changes, Dubai adapts and has multiple indoor options for you.