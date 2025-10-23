403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labour Minister Opens Lusail University's Third Career Fair
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri inaugurated Wednesday the third career fair organised by Lusail University. The two-day fair attracted the participation of over 50 government and private employers operating in various sectors, including education, energy, industry, finance, and business, as well as charitable organisations and law firms, and was attended by HE Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Lusail University, Dr Ali bin Fetais al-Marri.
This year's edition of the career fair coincided with the launch of a distinguished partnership between Lusail University and the "Oqool" recruitment platform, an innovative digital initiative aimed at facilitating the recruitment process for private sector companies seeking to attract university graduates in Qatar.
During his tour of the participating booths, HE the Minister of Labour was briefed on the roles of the various entities and the opportunities they offer in training, qualification, and employment, as well as their efforts to prepare graduates for the labor market. Director of Student Life at Lusail University Talela Thani al-Kuwari, emphasised the university's commitment to providing a vital platform for students and graduates to explore job opportunities in the labour market, learn about summer training opportunities, and benefit from academic support in various sectors.
She explained that Lusail University pays special attention to students' career aspirations and seeks to enhance their educational and professional skills until graduation. This is achieved through organizing workshops, training courses, and exhibitions that focus on developing personal and academic skills.
Al-Kuwari highlighted the university's commitment to providing students with the changing requirements of the labour market. She noted that the entities participating in the fair offered unique opportunities that align with the goals of university students in various fields.
This year's career fair featured a variety of awareness activities about the labour market, including information on in-demand majors and necessary skills. On the sidelines of the fair, workshops will be held to help students craft professional CVs, aiming to equip them with effective job application tools.
The event presents a valuable opportunity for employers to engage directly with students and graduates, allowing them to identify and attract promising young talent. For students and graduates, the fair offers a gateway to their professional future by showcasing career insights and opportunities aligned with their interests and the demands of the job market. It also enables them to build valuable professional connections with employers and officials from the participating organisations, a key step in making informed career decisions. Additionally, attendees have the chance to take part in job interviews with officials from employers and institutions seeking employment.
This year's edition of the career fair coincided with the launch of a distinguished partnership between Lusail University and the "Oqool" recruitment platform, an innovative digital initiative aimed at facilitating the recruitment process for private sector companies seeking to attract university graduates in Qatar.
During his tour of the participating booths, HE the Minister of Labour was briefed on the roles of the various entities and the opportunities they offer in training, qualification, and employment, as well as their efforts to prepare graduates for the labor market. Director of Student Life at Lusail University Talela Thani al-Kuwari, emphasised the university's commitment to providing a vital platform for students and graduates to explore job opportunities in the labour market, learn about summer training opportunities, and benefit from academic support in various sectors.
She explained that Lusail University pays special attention to students' career aspirations and seeks to enhance their educational and professional skills until graduation. This is achieved through organizing workshops, training courses, and exhibitions that focus on developing personal and academic skills.
Al-Kuwari highlighted the university's commitment to providing students with the changing requirements of the labour market. She noted that the entities participating in the fair offered unique opportunities that align with the goals of university students in various fields.
This year's career fair featured a variety of awareness activities about the labour market, including information on in-demand majors and necessary skills. On the sidelines of the fair, workshops will be held to help students craft professional CVs, aiming to equip them with effective job application tools.
The event presents a valuable opportunity for employers to engage directly with students and graduates, allowing them to identify and attract promising young talent. For students and graduates, the fair offers a gateway to their professional future by showcasing career insights and opportunities aligned with their interests and the demands of the job market. It also enables them to build valuable professional connections with employers and officials from the participating organisations, a key step in making informed career decisions. Additionally, attendees have the chance to take part in job interviews with officials from employers and institutions seeking employment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment