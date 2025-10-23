Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In 5Th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum In Georgia

2025-10-23 02:13:43
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Transport Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al-Thani has headed Qatar's delegation to the 5th Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, inaugurated by Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze, in Tbilisi.

The two-day Forum is welcoming nearly 2000 participants from around the world, including heads of governments, ministers, business and industry leaders, and senior representatives from international, financial, and trade organizations.

The Forum tackles multiple important topics relating to transportation, logistics, the developing of ground, maritime and air corridors, world trade, energy, digital transformation, and the investment ecosystem of the transportation industry in the participating countries.

Qatar's participation in this event translates its commitment to supporting the international efforts aimed at enhancing global connectivity and exchange of expertise in the domains of transportation. It also emphasizes its role as an active player in developing a transportation ecosystem that is sustainable, both regionally and internationally, through various projects and initiatives consistent with the goals of the NDS3, the Ministry of Transport Strategy 2025-2030, and, ultimately, the QNV 2030.

