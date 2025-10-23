Exports Of Dehydrated Potato Granules & Pellets Jump Over 450% In 3 Years: GTRI Report

MENAFN - KNN India)India's exports of processed potato products have surged dramatically, driven by rising demand from Southeast and East Asia's fast-growing snack and convenience-food industries.

According to the latest GTRI report, exports of dehydrated potato granules and pellets - India's fastest-growing processed food export category - jumped more than 450 percent over three years, from USD 11.4 million in FY2022 to USD 63.3 million in FY2025.

Nearly 80 percent of these exports are destined for Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia, Japan, and Thailand, reflecting India's increasing integration into Asia's snack and quick-service restaurant supply chains.

Malaysia remains the largest importer, with shipments rising from USD 5.1 million to USD 22.1 million, while Indonesia and the Philippines recorded extraordinary growth of 924 percent and 599 percent, respectively.

Other processed potato products, including potato flour, starch, chips, and ready-to-eat items, also posted strong gains, tripling from USD 6.2 million in FY2022 to USD 18.8 million in FY2025.

Potato flour exports alone surged more than 1,100 percent, driven by demand for ingredients in soups, snacks, and bakery products.

Potato chips and canned/ready-to-eat potatoes doubled in value, while potato starch exports increased nearly fivefold, highlighting the versatility and rising adoption of Indian potato ingredients.

The boom is underpinned by both strong regional demand and expanded domestic capacity.

Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have become processing hubs, with modern dehydration plants supported by contract farming and cold-chain infrastructure. India's annual potato crop of 56 million tonnes, including high-solids varieties suited for processing, has enabled consistent year-round exports.

Quality enhancements, certifications (BIS, ISO, HACCP), and product diversification into granules, flakes, and pellets have further strengthened India's position.

The report notes that global supply gaps have created opportunities for India.

Europe faces high energy costs and erratic harvests, while China prioritises domestic consumption.

India's cost competitiveness, reliability, and proximity to ASEAN markets, supported by preferential tariffs under the India–ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement and short shipping routes via ports such as Mundra, Kandla, and Chennai, have positioned the country as a dependable supplier.

With sustained regional demand and expanding domestic production, India's processed potato exports - particularly dehydrated granules and pellets - have become a notable success in building a high-value, value-added agricultural export base.

Between FY2022 and FY2025, India's exports of dehydrated potato granules and pellets saw remarkable growth across key markets.

Exports to Malaysia increased from USD 5.1 million to USD 22.1 million, a 336 percent rise, while shipments to the Philippines grew from USD 1.0 million to USD 7.1 million, up 599 percent.

Indonesia's imports surged from USD 0.7 million to USD 6.8 million, marking a 924 percent jump, and exports to Japan rose from USD 1.7 million to USD 6.7 million, up 302 percent.

Thailand also saw significant growth, with exports climbing from USD 0.9 million to USD 6.7 million, a 670 percent increase.

Other value-added potato products experienced substantial growth as well. Potato flour, meal, and powder exports soared from USD 0.4 million to USD 5.5 million, a 1,146 percent increase. Canned or ready-to-eat potatoes and potato chips or crisps both grew from USD 2.6 million to USD 5.3 million, a 102 percent rise. Potato starch exports expanded from USD 0.4 million to USD 2.6 million, reflecting a 491 percent increase.

India's growing role as a low-cost, year-round supplier points to the potential of value-added agricultural exports in boosting the country's presence in regional and global food supply chains, the report concludes.

(KNN Bureau)