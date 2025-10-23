403
Silver Forecast 23/10: Watching Crucial Level (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Silver stabilized near $47 on Wednesday after volatile trading. Analysts warn a drop below $46 could trigger deeper losses, while resistance near $50 may mark exhaustion. Sentiment appears overheated, suggesting caution amid growing retail enthusiasm.
- Silver was all over the place during the trading session here on Wednesday, as the $47 level ended up being a bit of a floor. That's not a huge surprise-it had been supportive previously. And with that being the case, I think you have to look at this through the prism of a market that is going to continue to be noisy. But if we were to break down below maybe $46, that could be bad.
