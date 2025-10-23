403
EUR/USD Analysis 23/10: Selling Pressure May Persist (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bearish Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1570 – 1.1500 – 1.1430. Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1660 – 1.1740 – 1.1810.
- Buy the EURUSD from the support level of 1.1520, target 1.1800, and stop 1.1460. Sell the EURUSD from the resistance level of 1.1730, target 1.1600, and stop 1.1800.
As we mentioned before, the EUR/USD pair's upward trend, based on the daily chart, will continue to be contingent on a move towards the 1.1800 resistance level again.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Tips:Wait for the reaction to the US inflation figures to anticipate the most appropriate EUR/USD trades, whether to buy or sell/USD Forecasts for the Coming DaysAccording to Forex market trading, the EUR/USD exchange rate failed to breach the 1.1700 area at the start of this week's trading and quickly inclined to move towards and below the 1.1600 support as the US Dollar achieved net gains in currency markets. Although the 10-year US Treasury yield remained below 4.00%, the US Dollar still managed to post net gains while the Yen recorded sharp losses.Regarding the future of currency prices, UoB Bank does not expect a breakout; while a calmer fundamental tone suggests a potential drop in the Euro price today, any decline is likely to be part of a lower range between 1.1625 and 1.1660. However, according to ING Bank, there is room for further short-term decline; "EUR/USD remains almost entirely driven by US credit/equity sentiment. Accordingly, further stability could lead to EUR/USD trading reaching the 1.160 support. Levels below that will be difficult to justify unless Friday's US CPI comes in higher than expected."Overall, US interest rate expectations will be a key market influencer.At this stage, traders are pricing in a near-100% chance of a US rate cut at next week's meeting, and the Federal Reserve has not expressed any objection. In this regard, Rabobank commented, "The FOMC remains likely to make another cut in October, even if the committee's vision is limited. In the absence of convincing evidence to go beyond October or to make a larger cut in October, the FOMC is operating automatically."Generally, financial markets also estimate a probability exceeding 95% for an additional 25 basis point US interest rate cut in December. Before that, with the government shutdown, US markets continue to operate with a scarcity of data, which increases the risk of misjudging subsequent meetings.Ready to trade our EUR/USD daily forecast? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers in Europe to check out.
