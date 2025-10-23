Key Topics Addressed By Jordanian Writers In Recent Articles
أسعار النفط تقفز بنسبة 3 في المائة موسعةً مكاسبها من الجلسة السابقة، بعد فرض الولايات المتحدة عقوبات على شركتي نفط روسيتين.
Key Topics Addressed by Jordanian Writers in Recent Articles 10/23/2025 - 11:28
Several recent journalistic articles have highlighted the main issues affecting Jordan and the region, including the outcomes of the war on the Gaza Strip, the risks associated with the West Bank, the positions of Jordanian MPs regarding Israeli occupation figures, and the importance of investing in intellectual property to support the knowledge economy.The End of the Gaza War and Its Implications for Jordan
Writer Fahd Al-Khitan, in Al-Ghad newspaper, emphasized that the end of the Israeli war on Gaza represents both a humanitarian and political gain for Jordan, given the cessation of daily massacres and the alleviation of Palestinian suffering. He noted that relative stability allows the government to focus on domestic priorities and protects the national economy from the repercussions of the conflict. However, he warned of the possibility of renewed crises if the second phase of negotiations reaches a deadlock, highlighting the need for continued diplomatic efforts with the U.S. administration to ensure the protection of the West Bank and support for the Palestinian Authority.Annexation of the West Bank: A Continuous Threat to Jordan and Palestinians
In an article for Al-Ghad, Maher Abu Tair stressed that the preliminary vote in the Israeli Knesset to impose Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank constitutes a threat to the Palestinian state project. He pointed out that Israeli policies aim to divide Palestinians and undermine their national identity, warning of the implications for Jordan, which could face pressures related to displacement or be drawn into managing the crisis.Jordanian MPs' Positions on Israeli Occupation Figures
Al-Dustour newspaper reported, citing writer Hamadeh Fra'aneh, that Jordanian MPs, led by MP Khamis Atiyeh, rejected visits by members of the Israeli Likud party, particularly Netanyahu and Avif Al-Abed, noting that these visits are unwelcome by public opinion. The article emphasized that the stance reflects Jordanian solidarity with the Palestinian people and rejects any Palestinian collaboration with or silence toward the occupation, while affirming ongoing support for Palestinian minorities in the occupied territories without religious or political discrimination.The Risk of the Status Quo Becoming Permanent
Writer Arib Al-Rantawi, in an article published by the Jerusalem Center for Political Studies, highlighted the regional risks associated with maintaining the status quo in Gaza and Lebanon. He explained that the scenario of returning to a full-scale war is unlikely, while a comprehensive political solution remains constrained by U.S.-backed Israeli extremism. The most probable scenario, he argued, is the continuation of the current situation, effectively turning the“temporary” into“permanent.” Al-Rantawi stressed that this reality poses dangers to both Palestinians and Lebanese and increases the likelihood of recurring tensions with Israel, especially given the upcoming Israeli elections and the government's need to address internal political divisions.Intellectual Property and Investing in the Future
In an article published by Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Talal Abu-Ghazaleh emphasized the importance of protecting intellectual property as a strategic tool for building a sustainable knowledge-based economy in the Arab world. He noted that safeguarding ideas and transforming them into economic projects contributes to fostering innovation, attracting investment, and creating job opportunities. He also highlighted Qatar's experience as an example of implementing effective policies to support innovation and protect intellectual rights.
