Civil Society Forum Recommends Safeguarding Independence Through Effective Partnerships and Sustainable Funding 10/23/2025 - 20:22 Amman net

The fifth annual forum of the Civil Society Organizations Coordination Committee“HIMAM” concluded on Wednesday in Amman with strong recommendations to enhance the independence of civil society, protect it from politicization, and ensure sustainable funding through diversified and transparent partnerships.

Under the theme“Civil Society: Toward Effective Independence and Balanced Partnerships,” the 2025 forum brought together local and international experts in human rights, representatives of civil society organizations, and international institutions.

Opening the forum, Ahmad Awad, coordinator of“HIMAM,” said this year's discussions focused on civil society's independence and its role as a partner in development and policymaking. Three main sessions explored the challenges of autonomy and sustainability amid ongoing regional and global changes.

Awad noted that the war on Gaza and subsequent political shifts had intensified attempts to politicize aid and pressure civil society priorities. He called for safeguarding independence by diversifying funding sources and fostering fair, transparent partnerships.

“Independence does not mean isolation,” Awad said.“It means national decision-making based on transparency and accountability.”

In response and in a session moderated by Daoud Kuttab of Community Media Network, Nasser Shraideh, Secretary-General of the Associations Register at the Ministry of Social Development, emphasized that the independence of civil society is a cornerstone for human rights protection and sustainable development. He announced that a technical committee had completed a draft amendment to the Associations Law to strengthen governance and transparency.

EU Ambassador to Jordan Pierre-Christophe Chatzisavas reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting organizations without imposing political conditions and announced the launch of two new funding tracks. Chatzisavas noted that he understood why many are saying that there is a double standard when it comes to Palestine and Gaza. He conceded that“the EU's image has been damaged” in response to some questions from the audience.



Saba Mubaslat, Regional Director for Ford Foundation (Middle East and North Africa), warned against civil society organizations becoming mere service providers at the expense of their advocacy roles.

Alaa Shalaby, Chair of the Arab Organization for Human Rights (Egypt), discussed the impact of U.S. sanctions on regional operations, revealing that over $150 billion in aid had been directed across the Arab region without full Arab oversight.

Abdel Basset Hassan, President of the Arab Institute for Human Rights (Tunisia), said that weak recognition of civil society as a key actor negatively affects public policy. He called for public and self-financing to be treated as a right, not a favor.

Tamara Khazouz, a political and strategic communications expert, urged redefining the role of civil society as a developmental actor and building balanced partnerships free from politically conditioned funding.

Alice Kennedy, representing the Jordan INGO Forum (JIF), emphasized the importance of enhancing communication channels with governments and donors to ensure organizational autonomy.

In the closing session, moderated by TV journalist Areej al-Qasem, participants discussed the impact of global political shifts on civic space and freedoms and ways to renew the roles of civil society, political parties, and women's movements in facing current challenges.

Senator Dr. Mustafa Hamarneh stressed that civil society remains a key partner in political and developmental processes but warned against the erosion of its national role.

Former Secretary-General of the National Commission for Women Salma Nims attributed part of civil society's weakness to the absence of a broad popular base, calling for stronger governance, sustainable coalitions, and cross-border partnerships.

Hadeel Abdel Aziz, Executive Director of the Justice Center for Legal Aid, called for granting civil society full operational freedom, warning that restrictive laws are limiting its effectiveness. She underscored the need to reject any political interference in funding or programming.

At the conclusion, participants urged strengthening civil society's independence and protecting it from politicization and restrictive funding conditions. They emphasized diversifying funding sources - including public and self-support - to secure financial sustainability, while promoting transparency and accountability through open budgets and disclosure of grants and project management.

They also recommended expanding civic space through local, regional, and inclusive partnerships involving youth, unions, political parties, and women's participation. Participants called for redefining civil society's role as a constructive developmental actor influencing public policy and national priorities, and for building equitable, effective partnerships with government, the private sector, and international partners.

Established in March 2015 by 13 organizations, HIMAM is a coalition of Jordanian civil society institutions united by shared values and goals. It works collectively to promote democracy, human rights, and sustainable development, while enhancing the capacity and coordination of civic organizations across Jordan.