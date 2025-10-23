Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Villagers Resigned To Relocation After Landslide


2025-10-23 02:09:00
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) A large number of people from the Swiss village of Brienz have signed up to relocate as quickly as possible from the landslide-prone village in the canton of Graubünden. This content was published on October 23, 2025 - 10:53 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
Some 40 applications for a definitive relocation had been submitted by the deadline of September 30. These applications relate to 95 flats in 45 buildings, most of which are second homes and holiday homes.

However, the municipality estimates that a good 35 residents also want to give up their homes and relocate. Before the evacuation in November 2024, the village had 90 inhabitants.

Since the evacuation, almost 30 people from Brienz have already moved away or died. The costs of the resettlement will be borne 90% by the federal government and the canton.

This content was published on Jul 30, 2025 Twenty-five households are planning to voluntarily leave the Swiss village of Brienz, which is threatened by a major landslide.

