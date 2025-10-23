Swiss Chemicals Lab Renews IAEA Partnership

In this context, it will continue to monitor the Fukushima disaster.

Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Mariano Grossi, today presented Swiss government minister Martin Pfister with a plaque certifying the renewal of this designation, said the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP), which oversees the Spiez Laboratory.

With the renewal of the designation as a 'collaborating centre', the IAEA confirms the current partnership and extends the recognition as a laboratory of trust for another four years.

An IAEA Collaborating Centre since 2016, as a trusted laboratory the Spiez Laboratory makes its expertise in the analysis of radionuclides in environmental samples available to the International Atomic Energy Agency in particular. It also regularly participates in international missions in the field of environmental safety, collaborates in comparative tests and measurements, and organises training courses.

The renewal of the designation is an opportunity to define, together with the IAEA, the programme of the Spiez Laboratory's activities as a collaboration centre for the period 2025-2028.

One of the main tasks planned is the monitoring of environmental safety in the areas affected by the accident at the Fukushima nuclear reactor. The Spiez Laboratory will therefore continue to participate in the collection and analysis of samples of the water discharged into the sea at Fukushima after the clean-up.

