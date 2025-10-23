Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Skiing To Become 2-5% More Expensive


2025-10-23 02:08:58
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss Cable Car Association (FS) says the price of day and season tickets in ski resorts is expected to increase by between 2% and 5%. This content was published on October 23, 2025 - 14:54 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
The cost of cards valid for a day on the snow is expected to rise by 2-3%, FS Director Berno Stoffel told Keystone-ATS, based on a survey of 60 member companies. The precise amount depends on whether a ticket is purchased in advance or directly on the spot at the counter. Season ticket prices, for their part, will increase by 3-5%, he added.

According to Stoffel, the trend in Swiss lifts will continue to offer dynamic fares. This means that prices will vary depending on when you buy your ticket and when you intend to use it.

In general, the earlier you buy a day pass, the cheaper the day will be. Conversely, if many skiers are expected on a day, as on weekends, the rates will be higher. Medium-sized ski resorts are increasingly opting for this type of model, Stoffel noted.

In neighbouring countries, there is a similar upward trend. The German agency dpa recently reported that on the Austrian slopes, prices are expected to rise next season by around 4%, if not more. Increases are also on the horizon in Germany, albeit from a lower level.

The FS is nevertheless optimistic for the winter, provided that the weather does not get in the way. A year ago, the Swiss ski lifts experienced their best winter in fifteen years in terms of turnout.

The sector logically hopes for early snowfall. The desire of enthusiasts increases with the first flakes, Stoffel explained. According to the Switzerland Tourism website, several large resorts plan to open their doors in November, while in three ski resorts one can already ski on the glaciers.

