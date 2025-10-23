Storm Benjamin Sweeps Across Switzerland

The storm has already caused traffic problems. At the request of Keystone-SDA, the Neuchâtel cantonal police announced that the Seyon gorge had to be temporarily closed due to fallen trees.

Rail traffic was also affected, including between La Chaux-de-Fonds and Besançon and between Vevey and Aigle. Trains travelled between Biel and Moutier, as well as between Basel and Laufen, sometimes with delays.

In Geneva, the city administration closed all parks and footpaths as a precautionary measure until further notice.

The federal government issued a level 3 out of 5 warning for the entire northern Alps region. This could lead to falling trees or damage to individual roofs. Intense continuous rain could also lead to the risk of flooding.

