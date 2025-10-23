Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Bond

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Placement of a bond with a coupon of 6.0% p.a.

23.10.2025 / 11:41 CET/CEST

Placement of a bond with a coupon of 6.0% p.a.



Subscription period: 27 October to 10 November 2025

Bond volume of up to EUR 50 million with a term of 5 years

Repayment of US credit line and expansion of oil and gas business

Net debt at year-end expected to be 1.1 times EBITDA EBITDA of EUR 115 to 135 million planned for 2025 and 2026

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (“Deutsche Rohstoff”) plans to issue a new corporate bond (WKN A460CG, ISIN DE000A460CG9) based on the securities prospectus* approved today by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) with a volume of up to EUR 50 million and a coupon of 6.0%.

Bond terms

The new 2025/2030 bond will have a term of five years and bear interest at 6.0% p.a., payable semi-annually in arrears. A public offering will take place in Germany, Luxembourg, and Austria from 27 October 2025 until 10 November 2025 12:00 noon. A prospectus-free private placement will be made to qualified investors in these and several other European countries between 27 October 2025 and 10 November 2025. An exchange of the existing bond will not be possible.

The net proceeds from the issue are to be used for investments in Deutsche Rohstoff Group's US oil and gas business as part of ongoing operations. The main portion will fund the partial repayment of existing syndicated credit lines in the US and the expansion of the activities of the Group's subsidiary Salt Creek in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming in cooperation with an experienced operator. Remaining funds will be used to maintain liquidity for potential acquisition opportunities and land expansions by the subsidiaries Bright Rock Energy, LLC, and 1876 Resources, LLC.

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO, comments:“By issuing another bond, we are broadening the Group's financing base while reducing our bank liabilities in the US. The Group's debt will therefore increase only slightly, but we are creating a high degree of flexibility to secure further financing for our activities and to take advantage of possible opportunities. We have taken the first steps in this direction with the recently announced acquisitions of Bright Rock and Salt Creek. At the same time, investors have the opportunity to earn attractive returns in a declining interest rate environment, backed by the value of our reserves and investments in the metals sector."

For the first time, Deutsche Rohstoff integrated a direct online subscription tool via its website ( ). This means that investors whose custodian banks do not support the subscription of bond issues can also subscribe to the 2025/2030 bond free of charge.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG's new 2025/2030 bond is expected to be listed on the Open Market (Quotation Board) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange from 13 November 2025. The issue is being accompanied by Montega Markets GmbH as the contractually bound agent of Wolfgang Steubing AG Wertpapierdienstleister, Frankfurt am Main, as sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner. The securities prospectus is now available on the company's website ( ).

Established company with strong figures

Deutsche Rohstoff AG has performed exceptionally well in recent years and is on a profitable growth path. New financial and operational records were achieved in 2024. With production of around 14,700 BOEPD, revenue amounted to EUR 235 million and consolidated profit to EUR 50 million.

In 2025, Deutsche Rohstoff celebrates 15 years of oil and gas production in the US. Over this period, the company has enjoyed continuous positive operational development and has successfully managed its business even during periods of low oil prices and geopolitical crises. Currently, around 120 wells are being operated while interest in around 100 non-operated wells is held in Colorado and Wyoming, where oil and gas operations are subject to high environmental standards and a stable regulatory environment.

For 2025, the company expects revenue between EUR 170 and 190 million and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 115 to 135 million. In the first half of 2025, Deutsche Rohstoff generated revenue of EUR 102 million and EBITDA of EUR 70 million. Revenue and EBITDA for 2026 are forecast to be at the 2025 level, based on an oil price of USD 60 per barrel of WTI, an exchange rate of EUR 1.10/USD, and a Henry Hub natural gas price of USD 3/MMBtu.

As of 30 June 2025, Deutsche Rohstoff had a healthy equity ratio of 40.2%. Net debt in relation to EBITDA was 0.9 in 2024.

Financial flexibility

The issuance of the bond will provide the Group with additional liquidity of up to EUR 50 million. Over 50% will initially be used to partially repay credit lines. At the end of the year, in addition to liquidity of around EUR 70 million, a further USD 75 million in undrawn credit lines are therefore expected. This means that financing of the group is on a solid basis, short-term obligations can be met, and at the same time funds can be made available for acquisitions, acreage expansions, and development capital. This structure allows for a high degree of flexibility towards utilizing market opportunities and long-term corporate development.

Henning Döring, CFO, commented:“By strengthening liquidity, improving our maturity profile, and lowering average financing costs, the new bond provides greater financial flexibility and planning security for both operational and strategic initiatives. This positions the Group to act decisively under any market conditions.”

High reserves and valuable holdings

Deutsche Rohstoff obtains annual reserve reports from renowned reserve auditors. Deutsche Rohstoff's proven and probable oil reserves as determined by these reports amounted to 54 million barrels of oil equivalent as of 31 December 2024 (BOE). The present value of the proven reserves amounted to USD 452 million. Wells already in production generate a net cash flow of USD 562 million, with a discounted value of USD 381 million. Including probable reserves, the future cash flow exceeds USD 1 billion, underscoring the economic potential of existing production.

Almonty Industries

In addition, the Group has an extremely promising investment in the metals sector through its stake in tungsten producer Almonty Industries. The approximate 10% stake in Almonty, together with the loans and convertible bonds, has a current market value of over EUR 150 million based on Almonty's share price. Almonty is one of the world's leading tungsten producers and plans to start operations at the Sangdong Mine in South Korea, the largest non-Chinese tungsten mine, in the near future.

Global oil demand continues to rise steadily

Global demand for oil and gas continues to grow steadily and, in Deutsche Rohstoff's view, will remain strong for many years to come. Currently, around 104 million barrels of oil are consumed worldwide every day, while the global population continues to grow. Emerging markets in particular account for almost 100% of the growth in demand.

Mannheim, 23 October 2025

* Published at

