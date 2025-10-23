Biotest AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Biotest AG: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting on 28 October 2025

PRESS RELEASE Biotest AG: Cancellation of the extraordinary general meeting on 28 October 2025 Withdrawal of the convocation request as of 1 August 2025 by Grifols S.A. Dreieich, 23 October 2025. Biotest AG hereby announces that its majority shareholder, Grifols S.A., Barcelona, Spain, informed the Management Board on 22 October 2025 that it is withdrawing from the request as of 1 August 2025 to convene an extraordinary general meeting. In the same letter, Grifols S.A. also requested the convening of an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the change of legal form of Biotest AG from a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft, AG) into a partnership limited by shares (Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, KGaA). The Supervisory Board was immediately informed of the receipt of this request. The Management Board with the approval of the Supervisory Board decided to cancel the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for 28 October 2025. The Management Board will carefully review the new request of Grifols S.A. to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the change of legal form of the company into a partnership limited by shares (KGaA), pursuant to Section 122 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). If the new request for convocation is admissible, the Management Board will invite again to an extraordinary general meeting. The details will be published by the company. About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,500 employees worldwide. Since May 2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols Group, based in Barcelona, Spain (). IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit) Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

