Puducherry Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet To Host 25+ International Buyers From 16 Countries For Msmes

MENAFN - KNN India)Puducherry is set to host a Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) on October 30–31 under the World Bank-supported RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) Programme, aimed at promoting exports by local MSMEs and providing direct access to international markets.

The two-day event is being organised jointly by the Southern Region of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), established by the Ministry of Commerce, and the Puducherry Industrial Promotion, Development and Investment Corporation Limited (PIDIC).

The initiative seeks to enhance the export capacity of MSMEs and startups in Puducherry, thereby strengthening their contribution to India's global trade.

Over 25 buyers from 16 countries - including Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, UAE, Spain, Vietnam, and Mauritius - will meet with more than 300 MSME exporters from the region, The Hindu reports.

Participating enterprises cover a wide range of sectors, including agriculture, food processing, spices, herbal products, cosmetics, handloom and handicrafts, textiles, engineering, machinery, chemicals, plastics, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and packaging materials.

At the RBSM, buyers will receive advance product profiles of participating MSMEs to facilitate focused discussions and collaborations. The event will also host technical sessions highlighting initiatives under the Centre's Make in India programme.

The meet underscores Puducherry's growing role as a hub for MSME-led exports and provides a platform for local enterprises to connect with global markets, forge partnerships, and scale their international presence.

