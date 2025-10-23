Meity Notifies IT Rules 2025 With Stronger Safeguards For Content Removal & Intermediary Oversight

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has notified the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2025, amending the 2021 Rules to strengthen due diligence obligations of intermediaries under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The amendments, effective 15th November 2025, introduce enhanced safeguards to ensure the removal of unlawful content is transparent, proportionate, and accountable.

The original IT Rules, 2021, notified on 25th February 2021 and subsequently amended in 2022 and 2023, prescribe due diligence obligations for intermediaries, including social media platforms, to ensure online safety, security, and accountability.

Under Rule 3(1)(d), intermediaries are required to remove unlawful information upon receiving actual knowledge through a court order or notification from the Appropriate Government.

A MeitY review identified the need for additional safeguards to ensure senior-level accountability, precise identification of unlawful content, and regular review of government directions.

The 2025 amendments introduce several important changes to the content removal framework.

Only senior officials are now authorised to issue removal instructions: government intimations must come from officers of the rank of Joint Secretary or above, or Directors where applicable, while police authorities can issue directions only through specially authorised officers not below the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG).

Notifications must provide a reasoned intimation with specific details, including the legal basis, relevant statutory provision, the nature of the alleged unlawful act, and the exact URL or electronic identifier of the content, replacing the previous general notification system with precise directions in line with Section 79(3)(b) of the IT Act.

A periodic review mechanism has been introduced, requiring all intimations under Rule 3(1)(d) to be reviewed monthly by an officer of the rank of Secretary or equivalent in the Appropriate Government, ensuring that actions remain necessary, proportionate, and lawful.

The amendments seek to balance citizens' constitutional rights with legitimate regulatory oversight, promoting transparency and preventing arbitrary restrictions.

These changes are expected to enhance transparency and accountability by clearly defining who can issue directions and instituting periodic reviews.

They are expected to guide intermediaries in complying with legal requirements, while maintaining safeguards to ensure lawful content removal that respects constitutional rights and principles of natural justice.

(KNN Bureau)