Reliance To Adjust Russian Oil Imports Following Government Guidelines
A company official confirmed the decision, which comes in response to new sanctions imposed by the United States and European nations on Russian oil companies.
These sanctions are part of ongoing measures targeting Russia's energy sector, potentially affecting global crude supply chains.
Over the past few years, Indian refiners - including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Reliance - have emerged as key buyers of discounted Russian crude available in the spot market. This move helped India secure affordable energy amid fluctuating global oil prices.
However, with evolving international restrictions and policy adjustments, Indian refiners are now expected to balance commercial interests with compliance to both domestic and global regulations.
Reliance's recalibration marks a cautious approach to maintaining supply stability while adhering to the government's evolving stance on Russian oil imports.
