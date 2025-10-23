Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reliance To Adjust Russian Oil Imports Following Government Guidelines

2025-10-23 02:07:09
(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 23 (KNN) Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), one of India's largest private refiners and among the top importers of Russian crude oil, has announced plans to recalibrate its oil imports from Russia in accordance with the Government of India's latest directives.

A company official confirmed the decision, which comes in response to new sanctions imposed by the United States and European nations on Russian oil companies.

These sanctions are part of ongoing measures targeting Russia's energy sector, potentially affecting global crude supply chains.

Over the past few years, Indian refiners - including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Reliance - have emerged as key buyers of discounted Russian crude available in the spot market. This move helped India secure affordable energy amid fluctuating global oil prices.

However, with evolving international restrictions and policy adjustments, Indian refiners are now expected to balance commercial interests with compliance to both domestic and global regulations.

Reliance's recalibration marks a cautious approach to maintaining supply stability while adhering to the government's evolving stance on Russian oil imports.

