MENAFN - Frost & Sullivan) Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Leading Organizations at the 2025 Best Practices Recognition Gala

Celebrating innovation, leadership, and excellence across global industries.

SAN ANTONIO, TX -October 23, 2025- Frost & Sullivan honored outstanding companies from across the globe at the 2025 Best Practices Recognition Gala, held at the JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort & Spa in Tucson, Arizona. The event brought together industry leaders to celebrate organizations demonstrating excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership.

“Frost & Sullivan presents Best Practices Recognitions to companies that inspire growth within their industries,” said Roger Fristad, Global Senior Director of Transformational Growth at Frost & Sullivan.“These organizations identify emerging trends before they become market standards and develop solutions that drive differentiation and sustainable success.”

The following organizations have been honored with Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognitions:

Atento

2025 Americas Customer Experience Management Product Leadership Recognition

Carbyne

2025 North American Emergency Cloud Call Handling Product Leadership Recognition

Aptiv

2025 Global Automotive Assisted Parking Product Leadership Recognition

InterSystems

2025 Middle Eastern EHR of the Future Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition

Polaris Wireless

2025 Global Location Determination Technologies Enabling Technology Leadership Recognition

Probe CX

2025 Australian Customer Experience Management Services Customer Value Leadership Recognition

Chunghwa Telecom

2025 Taiwanese 5G Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition

2025 Taiwan Data Center Services Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

2025 Taiwanese Telecom Company of the Year Recognition

Haystack Robotics

2025 Indian Hospital Disinfection Robots Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition

Ambu

2025 European Single-use Endoscopy Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition

Sanas

2025 North American Accent Translation Solutions Company of the Year Recognition

CTERA

2025 Global Hybrid Cloud Storage Company of the Year Recognition

Landis + Gyr

2025 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Company of the Year Recognition

AVer Information, Inc.

2025 Global Medical Grade PTZ Cameras Company of the Year Recognition

TP

2025 Global BPO CX Outsourcing Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition

2025 North American Security in Customer Experience Management Company of the Year Recognition

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognizes companies each year in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices.

For further information about Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Program, please contact Lindsey Whitaker at [email protected].

