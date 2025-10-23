SFAA's Alex Gleason Named Among Nation's Top Lobbyists For 2025

Washington, D.C., United States, October 23rd, 2025, NewsDirect

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) has announced that Alex Gleason, Head of Federal Government Affairs, has been named one of the 2025 Top Lobbyists by the National Institute for Lobbying & Ethics (NILE).

The prestigious honor celebrates the nation's top 100 professionals in industry advocacy. Recipients are endorsed by their peers and selected for their exceptional advocacy skills, innovative strategies, thought leadership, and meaningful contributions to their communities.

Out of nearly 50,000 registered lobbyists at the state and federal levels, only 100 were selected for their demonstrated leadership, impact, and professionalism in the advocacy field.

Award recipients will be honored at an event on November 3 at the National Press Building in Washington, D.C.

The Surety & Fidelity Association of America (SFAA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan trade association representing all surety and fidelity industry segments. They promote the value of surety and fidelity bonding and its vital protections through advocacy, outreach, promotion, and education. The more than 425 member companies write 98 percent of surety and fidelity bonds in the U.S. SFAA is licensed as a rating or advisory organization in all states, and state insurance departments have designated it as a statistical agent for the reporting of fidelity and surety experience.

