Spain's Data Centers Absorb Renewables To Workaround Grid Saturation

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Data centers in Spain are absorbing excess green energy capacity due to grid saturation that has left the country's electrical nodes unable to admit new renewable energy demand. It is a common problem among economies that have made major investments in green energy production without making sufficient upgrades to their electrical grids.

As energy generation firms sell their excess power to data center operators, a lasting solution to grid connections could eventually be found and owners of new energy vehicles made by firms like Bollinger Innovations, Inc. (OTC: BINI) may eventually start entirely charging their vehicles using...

Read More>>

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published: Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

GreenEnergyStocks is powered by IBN