Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Currencynewsbreaks Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) Engages IBN To Support Corporate Communications As Solana Treasury Leadership Expands


2025-10-23 02:03:46
(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD), a leading Solana treasury company, has engaged IBN, a multifaceted financial news and publishing firm serving private and public entities, to enhance its corporate communications strategy. The company manages one of the largest Solana (SOL) treasuries among public firms, holding over 6.87 million SOL as of Oct. 15, 2025, and has deployed approximately $1.59 billion into SOL at a net cost of $232.08 per token. Nearly all holdings are staked through native Solana infrastructure, generating over 1,000 SOL in daily revenue via an institutional-grade validator operated with DoubleZero that delivers a 7.01% gross APY. Backed by Multicoin Capital, Galaxy Digital and Jump Crypto, Forward Industries is also tokenizing its common stock on Solana through a partnership with Superstate to enable 24/7 trading and real-time settlement, positioning the company as an institutional gateway to the Solana ecosystem.

About Forward Industries, Inc.

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) is a global design company serving top tier medical and technology companies. For over 60 years the company has been successful in developing and producing a portfolio of outstanding products for some of the world's leading companies and brands. In September 2025, Forward Industries initiated a Solana treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring SOL and increasing SOL-per-share through bespoke strategies and active management of the company's treasury. The Company's Solana treasury strategy is supported by industry leading investors and operating partners, including Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital.

