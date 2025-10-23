MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Immersive Museum "THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA by TOYOTA GROUP" to Open on December 20, 2025

Toyota City, Japan, October 23, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - The TOYOTA GROUP will open THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA by TOYOTA GROUP*1 ("THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA"), an immersive museum that provides real cultural experiences and opportunities to enrich the soul by learning, from December 20, 2025 to March 31, 2026 at Yamashita Pier Shed No. 4, Yokohama, Kanagawa.

Resonating with the history of Yokohama and the city's vision for cultural and artistic "Creative City" initiatives, the TOYOTA GROUP will open THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA at Yamashita Pier to move people emotionally and transport them physically. THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA will feature immersive art surrounded by audiovisual materials in a massive space measuring nearly 1,800 m2, where visitors can experience a sense of unity from being a part of the artwork or relive the artist's perspective. The opening will feature two artworks: Fin de Siècle Vienna: The Golden Age of Beauty, which depicts the tumultuous work of turn-of-the-century Viennese artists from Gustav Klimt to Egon Schiele, and ONE MOMENT, a new series from LISTEN. that allows visitors to experience the world through beautiful images and sounds.

As a mobility company that supports society, the TOYOTA GROUP does not simply provide means of transportation: rather, it aims to "move" people emotionally by drawing close to their hearts and bringing them happiness. For many years now, the TOYOTA GROUP has been opening its dealerships and office buildings to orchestras or artists as concert venues and canvases. To expand this initiative, TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO, which aims to be a mecca for sports and music, opened this autumn in Aomi, in the Odaiba area. Then, this winter, in Yokohama-an intersection between Japanese culture and the world, and one of the cities where a rich culture has flourished through repeated encounters between tradition and innovation-THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA will be a cultural and educational communication facility with a focus on art. In addition to turning the entire area of Yamashita Pier Shed No. 4 into an art space, the TOYOTA GROUP will contribute to the verification of urban services in the Yamashita Pier area of Yokohama by, for example, rolling out a mobility service to improve movement around the area using Toyota's e-Palette*2 mobility. The TOYOTA GROUP hopes visitors will enjoy experiences that "move" them emotionally at THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA. Ticket sales for THE MOVEUM YOKOHAMA start today, October 23.

*1 "MOVEUM" is a neologism that incorporates the meaning of a "museum" that generates "movement." The name "THE MOVEUM" was chosen in hope that this will be a place where different new moves are born, for the mind, body, society, and the future.

*2 A battery electric vehicle utilized in a range of mobility services developed by Toyota Motor Corporation.

