Qatar Participates In Ukraine Mine Action Conference
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar participated in the Ukraine Mine Action Conference, held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo, on Oct. 22-23, with the participation of senior representatives from more than fifty countries and international organizations.
The Qatari delegation was headed by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Japan Jaber Jaralla Al Marri, with the participation of representatives from the Ministry of Defense.
The conference, organized by the Government of Japan in cooperation with the Government of Ukraine and the United Nations, aimed to raise awareness and promote partnerships and international cooperation in the removal of landmines and unexploded ordnance in Ukrainian territories.
The State of Qatar's participation in this international event reflects its continued commitment to supporting humanitarian and development efforts, enhancing international peace and security, and maintaining its active role as a partner in multilateral initiatives aimed at mitigating the effects of conflicts and promoting global stability.
