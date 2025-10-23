Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Real Estate Transactions Reach QAR 755 Million In A Week


2025-10-23 02:02:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Real estate transactions in Qatar totaled QAR 755.677 million between October 12 and 16, 2025, according to the Ministry of Justice's latest weekly report.

The Real Estate Registration Department said sales worth QAR 718,453,909 were recorded in registered property contracts, while residential unit transactions amounted to QAR 37,224,019.

The traded properties included vacant land plots, houses, residential buildings, residential complexes, commercial shops, an administrative building, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Wakra, Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Shamal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, and Al Sheehaniya, as well as in areas such as The Pearl Island, Al Kharayej, Lusail 69, Al Mashaf, Al Wukair, and Umm Al Amad.

During the previous week, between October 5 and 9, the total value of real estate transactions exceeded QAR 555 million.

Real estate transactions registered property

Gulf Times

