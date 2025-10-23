Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Further Media Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Chairperson of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) HE Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al-Thani discussed on Thursday with Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, HE Salman bin Yousef Al Dosari, further media cooperation between the two countries.

The talks - held within the framework of the media committee emanating from the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council - were also attended by HE CEO of QMC Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani and HE Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi.

Attending from the Saudi side were HE Undersecretary of the Ministry of Media for External Media Dr. Khalid Al Ghamdi, HE Acting President of the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Ali bin Abdullah Alzaid, and HE CEO of the Saudi Broadcasting Authority Mohammad bin Fahd Al Harithi.

The two sides discussed the programs and projects of exchange and partnership between the two countries in the media field, within the scope of the Media Committee's work.

They praised the role of media institutions in both countries in providing media content that professionally reflects the strong fraternal ties between both nations, in line with the aspirations of their wise leaderships and serving the interests of their fraternal peoples.

HE the Chairperson of QMC indicated that what unites the two fraternal peoples provides an ideal environment for developing media initiatives and projects that express the shared values ​​and reflect the depth of the ties, close relations, and kinship that bind the two raternal countries.

His Excellency added that the executive steps taken in the field of cooperation and partnerships between media institutions in both countries over the past period represent a promising achievement, although the ambition is to reach new levels of integration and sustainability between the media institutions, as a model to be emulated in bilateral relations.

For his part, HE the Minister of Media of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia emphasized that cooperation and partnership relations between the relevant media institutions in both fraternal countries are at their best.

He voiced his aspiration to expand the horizons of cooperation and partnership between media institutions and bodies in both countries, in a way that reflects the distinguished level of relations and serves the shared media vision.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides agreed on a number of media initiatives, including training young media professionals, discussing broadcasting rights for the national teams' matches, and a project to produce a television drama that addresses the long-standing historical relations between the two fraternal countries and societies.

It was also agreed to form a joint working group to follow up and work on developing an executive plan for the proposed initiatives, projects, and programs, with the group holding its meetings every month, alternating between one of the two countries.