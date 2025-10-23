People Of Determination Make A Difference At Global Food Week

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2025: Amid the exchanges and discussions of Global Food Week, Abdulla Al Hashmi from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination delivered a message that went beyond products and offers, a humanitarian message of empowerment, grounded in belief in the abilities of people of determination.

The second edition of Global Food Week is organised by ADNEC Group in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Food and Safety Authority (ADAFSA), held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ADAFSA.

Throughout the week, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination has showcased produce from organic farms where people of determination are actively involved. Their participation extends beyond farming to include roles in packaging and the food industry, demonstrating a harmonious blend of work and determination, as well as support and excellence.

Speaking in the Agritech and Farmers sector of the event, Abdulla Al Hashmi said:“Our participation at the Global Food Week is not just about showcasing products, it is a window through which we present to the world the work of people of determination, demonstrating what they can achieve when provided with a supportive environment.”

Al Hashimi affirms that government support is limitless, an authentic Emirati approach consistently upheld under the nation's wise leadership. This support provides people of determination with opportunities for training, qualification, and employment in professions and crafts that protect them from need and grant them economic independence, whether through private projects or joint ventures.

At Global Food Week, more than just products are showcased, stories of determination are shared and new chapters of success are written. Here, people of determination demonstrate that they are not on the margins of life, but at its very heart, making a difference and contributing to shaping the future of food, as befits the sons and daughters of the UAE.