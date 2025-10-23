Young Man Commits Suicide In Samangan
AIBAK (Pajhwok): A 25-year-old man has committed suicide in this capital city of northern Samangan province, an official said on Thursday.
Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani, told Pajhwok Afghan News the young man, a resident of Qush-Asiab area of Aibak city, hanged himself to death from a tree in an orchard.
He said an investigation team had visited the site and launched an initial probe, adding that the motive behind the incident remained unclear.
hz/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment