Young Man Commits Suicide In Samangan

AIBAK (Pajhwok): A 25-year-old man has committed suicide in this capital city of northern Samangan province, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani, told Pajhwok Afghan News the young man, a resident of Qush-Asiab area of Aibak city, hanged himself to death from a tree in an orchard.

He said an investigation team had visited the site and launched an initial probe, adding that the motive behind the incident remained unclear.

