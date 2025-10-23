Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Young Man Commits Suicide In Samangan

Young Man Commits Suicide In Samangan


2025-10-23 02:00:22
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

AIBAK (Pajhwok): A 25-year-old man has committed suicide in this capital city of northern Samangan province, an official said on Thursday.

Police spokesman Hashmatullah Rahmani, told Pajhwok Afghan News the young man, a resident of Qush-Asiab area of Aibak city, hanged himself to death from a tree in an orchard.

He said an investigation team had visited the site and launched an initial probe, adding that the motive behind the incident remained unclear.

hz/ma

MENAFN23102025000174011037ID1110239391



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search