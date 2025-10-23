Afghan, Turkmen Officials Underline TAPI's Strategic Importance

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and Turkmenistan have discussed and highlighted the TAPI gas pipeline's strategic role in boosting regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

In a statement, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MoIC) said that minister Nooruddin Azizi met with Baimurad Annamammedov, Turkmenistan's Deputy Prime Minister for Energy, Power, Industry and Construction Affairs, on the sidelines of the 30th Turkmenistan International Oil and Gas Exhibition and Conference.

At the meeting, both sides emphasized the TAPI project's regional significance, particularly for Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.

They hailed the progress made under Turkmenistan's leadership, including the inauguration of the project's second phase, describing it as a major step toward industrial growth, enhanced economic cooperation, and greater regional trade.

It said full implementation of the TAPI project would not only create jobs and boost Afghanistan's economy but also further strengthen the country's role as a key transit corridor for regional energy supply.

Azizi underlined the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, removing existing barriers, and creating necessary facilities to improve economic and trade relations between the two countries.

He raised concerns about issues faced by Afghan traders in Turkmenistan, noting that some merchants have been unable to receive their goods despite making full payments, and called for practical solutions to these problems.

