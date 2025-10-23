Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Afghanistan Beat Maldives In Volleyball Championship

2025-10-23 02:00:21
KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan defeated the Maldives 3–0 in their second match of the Central Asian Volleyball Championship on Thursday.

The ongoing championship is being held in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

The match between Afghanistan and the Maldives took place this afternoon, with Afghanistan securing a clear 3–0 victory.

Afghanistan lost the opening match to Sri Lanka.

The Afghan team is set to play its third match tomorrow against Turkmenistan.

