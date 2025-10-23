Work On Drinking Water Network Begins In Herat

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): Construction work on a clean drinking water supply network worth 10 million afghanis has begun in Zindajan district of western Herat province, an official said on Thursday.

Governor spokesman Mufti Mohammad Yusuf Saeedi said the project in Gologo village included drilling of a 140-meter-deep well, installing 159 water taps, building a 60-cubic-meter storage tank, laying 14,935 meters of pipeline, and installing 30 solar panels.

He said the project would provide temporary employment for dozens of locals, and once completed, it would supply safe drinking water to 412 families.

