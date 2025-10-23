Global Food Week 2025 At Showcases International F&B Excellence And Unprecedented Diversity

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global Food Week (GFW) 2025 has set a new benchmark for international collaboration and culinary innovation in the food and beverage sector. This year's edition, hosted at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, has drawn thousands of participants from 75 countries around the world, including 18 first-time attendees. This excellent participation underscores the event's prestigious reputation and expanding global influence.

GFW 2025 has brought together an array of global corporations, manufacturers, farmers and renowned chefs, all under one roof. Combined with several countries eager to showcase their products and innovations, the event is a meeting point for international buyers, producers and innovators in a rapidly growing sector. It underscores Abu Dhabi's position as a cosmopolitan city and its reputation as a global crossroads.

This year's exhibition features countries from across five continents, representing a celebration of cultural diversity. The Italian Pavilion, led by Executive Director of Global Marketing Donato Cinelli, features over 20 companies and a dedicated hall for live cooking demonstrations by esteemed chef Luca Martino, who presents authentic Italian cuisine.

Mexico is well represented too, featuring eight sections dedicated to corn, peppers and cocoa. In the Global Gourmet Hall, international chefs conduct live demonstrations, shining the spotlight on dishes such as tacos, fajitas and hot sauces.

Meanwhile, European pavilions such as Denmark and Poland are showcasing all that the continent has to offer, such dairy and meat along with numerous organic and natural products.

Japan, South Korea and China have made a strong impression at this year's exhibition, with large pavilions spotlighting advances in food processing and transport. Japan has impressed with sushi, ramen, and smart agriculture while South Korea has showcased a range of kimchi, teas and natural ingredients. Meanwhile China has focused on plant-based foods and cutting-edge preservation.

Arab nations have also made a strong showing. Jordan has been promoting dates, olive oil and hydroponic farming, while Egypt has showcased a wide range of produce aimed at boosting trade with Gulf and Asian partners. Palestine has featured products that reflect a deep connection to the land such as olive oil, thyme, dates and honey, sharing stories of resilience from local farmers.

The participation of 18 countries for the first time has reflected GFW's growing influence as a global platform for AgriTech and sustainable food solutions.

GFW 2025 plays a key role in cementing Abu Dhabi as a leading voice in accelerating global discussions on food security and the future of agriculture. Several notable events have taken place over the course of three days at GFW, such as the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, Global Food Talks, and the AgriTech Forum, all designed to enhance the emirate's reputation in this vital sector.

The emirate's rise as a global food hub is evident in the success of events such as GFW, thanks to its commitment to innovation and advanced infrastructure.