C&F Financial Corporation Announces Net Income For Third Quarter And First Nine Months

For The Quarter Ended For the Nine Months Ended Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited) 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Consolidated net income (000's) $ 7,113 $ 5,420 $ 20,275 $ 13,889 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.18 $ 1.65 $ 6.22 $ 4.15 Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 0.86 % 1.02 % 0.75 % Annualized return on average equity 11.60 % 9.74 % 11.36 % 8.47 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity1 13.07 % 11.16 % 12.84 % 9.74 %

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

“We are delighted and proud of our third quarter results,” stated Tom Cherry, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&F Financial Corporation.“Our performance this quarter highlights the strength of our diversified business model. We saw robust growth in loans and deposits within our community banking segment and loan originations at our mortgage banking segment also increased compared to prior year. Although some market data suggests softening in the broader economy, our liquidity, capital position and asset quality remain strong and give us confidence in our ability to continue growing responsibly. Additionally, our recent expansion into Southwest Virginia, which was announced this quarter, is already yielding promising results.”

Key highlights for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025 are as follows.



Community banking segment loans grew $91.4 million, or 8.4 percent annualized, and $112.9 million, or 7.9 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively;

Consumer finance segment loans decreased $3.5 million, or 1.0 percent annualized, and $14.1 million, or 2.9 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively;

Deposits increased $127.2 million, or 7.8 percent annualized, and $162.1 million, or 7.6 percent, compared to December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, respectively;

Consolidated annualized net interest margin was 4.24 percent for the third quarter of 2025 compared to 4.13 percent for the third quarter of 2024 and 4.27 percent in the second quarter of 2025;

The community banking segment recorded a net reversal of provision for credit losses of $100,000 and a provision for credit losses of $700,000 for the third quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and recorded a net reversal of provision for credit losses of $300,000 and a provision for credit losses of $1.7 million for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively;

The consumer finance segment recorded provision for credit losses of $3.0 million for the third quarter of both 2025 and 2024, and recorded provision for credit losses of $8.3 million and $8.1 million for the first nine months of 2025 and 2024, respectively;

The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 2.68 percent and 2.51 percent of average total loans for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to 2.65 percent and 2.36 percent for the same periods of 2024;

Mortgage banking segment loan originations increased $10.1 million, or 6.4 percent, to $167.0 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024 and decreased $46.5 million, or 21.8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025; and The Corporation expanded into Southwest Virginia with the opening of a new loan production office in Roanoke in July 2025.



Community Banking Segment. The community banking segment reported net income of $7.4 million and $19.9 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to $5.3 million and $13.9 million for the same periods of 2024, due primarily to:



higher interest income resulting from higher average balances of loans and cash reserves, a shift in the mix of the loan portfolio towards higher-yielding loans, and higher average interest rates on securities; and lower provision for credit losses due primarily to a shift in the mix of the loan portfolio and the resolution of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan in the second quarter of 2025 that had carried a specific reserve, partially offset by provision related to loan growth;

partially offset by:



higher interest expense for the first nine months of 2025 due primarily to higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower average rates on deposits;

higher salaries and employee benefits due primarily to increased employee incentive accruals associated with improved financial performance and the addition of a seasoned lending team with the expansion into Southwest Virginia in the third quarter of 2025; and higher marketing and advertising expenses related to the Corporation's strategic marketing initiative, which began in the second half of 2024.



Average loans increased $126.8 million, or 9.0 percent, for the third quarter of 2025 and increased $144.0 million, or 10.6 percent, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, due primarily to growth in the commercial real estate, land acquisition and development, builder lines and construction segments of the loan portfolio. Average deposits increased $143.0 million, or 6.7 percent, for the third quarter of 2025 and increased $144.0 million, or 6.9 percent, for the first nine months of 2025, compared to the same periods in 2024, due primarily to higher balances of time deposits, money market deposits and noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Average interest-earning asset yields were higher for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, compared to the same periods of 2024, due primarily to a shift in the mix of the loan portfolio towards higher-yielding loans and higher average interest rates on securities available for sale. Average costs of interest-bearing deposits were lower for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, compared to the same periods of 2024, due primarily to decreases in interest rates paid on time deposits.

The community banking segment's nonaccrual loans were $1.2 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $333,000 at December 31, 2024. The increase in nonaccrual loans compared to December 31, 2024 is due primarily to the downgrade of one residential mortgage relationship in the first quarter of 2025. The community banking segment recorded net reversals of provision for credit losses of $100,000 and $300,000 for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, compared to provision for credit losses of $700,000 and $1.7 million for the same periods of 2024. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses decreased to $17.2 million, compared to $17.4 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans decreased to 1.11 percent at September 30, 2025 from 1.20 percent at December 31, 2024. These decreases are due primarily to the resolution of a nonperforming commercial real estate loan that had carried a specific reserve and growth in loans with shorter expected lives, which resulted in lower estimated losses over the life of the loan, partially offset by growth in the loan portfolio and changes in the forecast of key credit loss model assumptions. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected.

Mortgage Banking Segment. The mortgage banking segment reported net income of $641,000 and $2.1 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to $351,000 and $1.0 million for the same periods of 2024, due primarily to:



higher gains on sales of loans and higher mortgage banking fee income due to higher volume of mortgage loan originations; and higher mortgage lender services fee income;

partially offset by:



higher variable expenses tied to mortgage loan origination volume such as commissions and bonuses, reported in salaries and employee benefits; and lower reversal of provision for indemnifications.

Despite the sustained elevated level of mortgage interest rates, higher home prices and low levels of inventory, mortgage banking segment loan originations increased 6.4 percent and 24.4 percent for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2024. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $167.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, comprised of $148.2 million home purchases and $18.8 million refinancings, compared to $157.0 million, comprised of $142.0 million home purchases and $15.0 million refinancings, for the same period in 2024. Mortgage loan originations for the mortgage banking segment were $494.3 million for the first nine months of 2025, comprised of $447.1 million home purchases and $47.2 million refinancings, compared to $397.3 million, comprised of $363.0 million home purchases and $34.3 million refinancings, for the same period in 2024. Mortgage loan originations in the third quarter of 2025 decreased $46.5 million compared to the second quarter of 2025 due in part to normal industry seasonal fluctuations. Mortgage loan segment originations include originations of loans sold to the community banking segment, at prices similar to those paid by third-party investors. These transactions are eliminated to reach consolidated totals.

During the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, the mortgage banking segment recorded net reversals of provision for indemnification losses of $75,000 and $135,000, respectively, compared to net reversals of provision for indemnification losses of $100,000 and $375,000 in the same periods of 2024. The allowance for indemnifications was $1.2 million and $1.3 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The release of indemnification reserves in 2025 and 2024 was due primarily to lower volume of mortgage loan originations in recent years, improvement in the mortgage banking segment's assessment of borrower payment performance and other factors affecting expected losses on mortgage loans sold in the secondary market, such as time since origination. The releases in 2025 decreased compared to the same periods in 2024 due primarily to the increased mortgage loan originations in 2025 compared to 2024. Management believes that the indemnification reserve is sufficient to absorb losses related to loans that have been sold in the secondary market.

Consumer Finance Segment. The consumer finance segment reported net income of $231,000 and $1.0 million for the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, compared to $311,000 and $1.1 million for the same periods in 2024, due primarily to:



higher provision for credit losses for the first nine months of 2025 due primarily to higher net charge-offs; and lower interest income resulting from lower average balances of loans, partially offset by higher loan yields;

partially offset by:



lower interest expense allocation on borrowings from the community banking segment as a result of lower average balances of borrowings; and lower salaries and employee benefits expense due to an effort to reduce overhead costs.

Average loans decreased $17.4 million, or 3.6 percent, for the third quarter of 2025 and decreased $13.3 million, or 2.8 percent, for the first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2024. The consumer finance segment experienced net charge-offs at an annualized rate of 2.51 percent of average total loans for the first nine months of 2025, compared to 2.36 percent for the first nine months of 2024, due primarily to an increase in delinquent loans, repossessions and the average amount charged-off when a loan was uncollectable. At September 30, 2025, total delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans was 4.00 percent, compared to 3.90 percent at December 31, 2024, and 3.49 percent at September 30, 2024.

The consumer finance segment, at times, offers payment deferrals as a portfolio management technique to achieve higher ultimate cash collections on select loan accounts. A significant reliance on deferrals as a means of managing collections may result in a lengthening of the loss confirmation period, which would increase expectations of credit losses inherent in the portfolio. Average amounts of payment deferrals of automobile loans on a monthly basis, which are not included in delinquent loans, were 1.88 percent and 1.79 percent of average automobile loans outstanding during the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, respectively, compared to 1.91 percent and 1.70 percent during the same periods during 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $22.3 million at September 30, 2025 and $22.7 million at December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 4.81 percent at September 30, 2025 compared to 4.86 percent at December 31, 2024. Management believes that the level of the allowance for credit losses is adequate to reflect the net amount expected to be collected. If loan performance deteriorates resulting in further elevated delinquencies or net charge-offs, the provision for credit losses may increase in future periods.

Liquidity. The objective of the Corporation's liquidity management is to ensure the continuous availability of funds to satisfy the credit needs of our customers and the demands of our depositors, creditors and investors. Uninsured deposits represent an estimate of amounts above the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) insurance coverage limit of $250,000. As of September 30, 2025, the Corporation's uninsured deposits were approximately $686.2 million, or 29.9 percent of total deposits. Excluding intercompany cash holdings and municipal deposits, which are secured with pledged securities, amounts uninsured were approximately $557.4 million, or 24.3 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2025. The Corporation's liquid assets, which include cash and due from banks, interest-bearing deposits at other banks and nonpledged securities available for sale, were $441.4 million and borrowing availability was $612.3 million as of September 30, 2025, which in total exceed uninsured deposits, excluding intercompany cash holdings and secured municipal deposits, by $496.3 million as of September 30, 2025.

In addition to deposits, the Corporation utilizes short-term and long-term borrowings as sources of funds. Short-term borrowings from the Federal Reserve Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) may be used to fund the Corporation's day-to-day operations. Short-term borrowings may also include securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Total borrowings decreased to $113.4 million at September 30, 2025 from $122.6 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to the wind-down of the repurchase agreement program with certain commercial deposit customers during the third quarter of 2025, partially offset by an increase in the Corporation's subordinated debt.

Additional sources of liquidity available to the Corporation include cash flows from operations, loan payments and payoffs, deposit growth, maturities, calls and sales of securities, the issuance of brokered certificates of deposit and the capacity to borrow additional funds.

Capital and Dividends. During the third quarter of 2025, the Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of 46 cents per share. This dividend, which was paid to shareholders on October 1, 2025, represents a payout ratio of 21.1 percent of earnings per share for the third quarter of 2025. The Board of Directors of the Corporation continually reviews the amount of cash dividends per share and the resulting dividend payout ratio in light of changes in economic conditions, current and future capital levels and requirements, and expected future earnings.

Total consolidated equity increased $26.9 million at September 30, 2025, compared to December 31, 2024, due primarily to net income and lower unrealized losses in the market value of securities available for sale, which are recognized as a component of other comprehensive income, partially offset by dividends paid on the Corporation's common stock. The Corporation's securities available for sale are fixed income debt securities and their unrealized loss position is a result of increased market interest rates since they were purchased. The Corporation expects to recover its investments in debt securities through scheduled payments of principal and interest. Unrealized losses are not expected to affect the earnings or regulatory capital of the Corporation or C&F Bank. The accumulated other comprehensive loss related to the Corporation's securities available for sale, net of deferred income taxes, decreased to $12.9 million at September 30, 2025 compared to $23.7 million at December 31, 2024 due primarily to fluctuations in debt security market interest rates and a decrease in the balance of securities available for sale in an unrealized loss position as a result of maturities, calls and paydowns.

As of September 30, 2025, the most recent notification from the FDIC categorized C&F Bank as well capitalized under the regulatory framework for prompt corrective action. To be categorized as well capitalized under regulations applicable at September 30, 2025, C&F Bank was required to maintain minimum total risk-based, Tier 1 risk-based, CET1 risk-based and Tier 1 leverage ratios. In addition to the regulatory risk-based capital requirements, C&F Bank must maintain a capital conservation buffer of additional capital of 2.5 percent of risk-weighted assets as required by the Basel III capital rules. The Corporation and C&F Bank exceeded these ratios at September 30, 2025. For additional information, see“Capital Ratios” below. The above mentioned ratios are not impacted by unrealized losses on securities available for sale. In the event that all of these unrealized losses become realized into earnings, the Corporation and C&F Bank would both continue to exceed minimum capital requirements, including the capital conservation buffer, and be considered well capitalized.

The Corporation has a share repurchase program that was authorized by the Board of Directors to repurchase up to $5.0 million of the Corporation's common stock, effective January 1, 2025 through December 31, 2025 (the 2025 Repurchase Program). During the third quarter and first nine months of 2025, the Corporation did not make any repurchases of its common stock under the 2025 Repurchase Program.

About C&F Financial Corporation. The Corporation's common stock is listed for trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CFFI. The common stock closed at a price of $69.50 per share on October 22, 2025. At September 30, 2025, the book value per share of the Corporation was $78.23 and the tangible book value per share was $70.15. For more information about the Corporation's tangible book value per share, which is not calculated in accordance with GAAP, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” below.

C&F Bank operates 31 banking offices and five commercial loan offices located throughout Virginia and offers full wealth management services through its subsidiary C&F Wealth Management, Inc. C&F Mortgage Corporation and its subsidiary C&F Select LLC provide mortgage loan origination services through offices located in Virginia and the surrounding states. C&F Finance Company provides automobile, marine and recreational vehicle loans through indirect lending programs offered primarily in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southern United States from its headquarters in Henrico, Virginia.

Additional information regarding the Corporation's products and services, as well as access to its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), are available on the Corporation's website at .

Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures. The accounting and reporting policies of the Corporation conform to GAAP in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of the Corporation's performance. These may include adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE), adjusted ROTCE, tangible book value per share, price to tangible book value ratio, and the following fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) measures: interest income on loans-FTE, interest income on securities-FTE, total interest income-FTE and net interest income-FTE. Interest on tax-exempt loans and securities is presented on a taxable-equivalent basis (which converts the income on loans and investments for which no income taxes are paid to the equivalent yield as if income taxes were paid) using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21 percent that was applicable for all periods presented.

Management believes that the use of these non-GAAP measures provides meaningful information about operating performance by enhancing comparability with other financial periods, other financial institutions, and between different sources of interest income. The non-GAAP measures used by management enhance comparability by excluding the effects of balances of intangible assets, including goodwill, that vary significantly between institutions, and tax benefits that are not consistent across different opportunities for investment. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to, or more important than, GAAP-basis financial statements, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these or similar measures differently. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Corporation to to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is presented below in the“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Tangible Book Value Per Share” tables.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains statements concerning the Corporation's expectations, plans, objectives or beliefs regarding future financial performance and other statements that are not historical facts, which may constitute“forward-looking statements” as defined by federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“may,”“might,”“will,”“intend,”“target,”“should,”“could,” or similar expressions, and are not statements of historical fact, and are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events or performance as of the date of this press release, taking into account all information currently available. These statements may include, but are not limited to: statements made in Mr. Cherry's quotation and statements regarding expected future operations and financial performance; expected trends in yields on loans; expected future recovery of investments in debt securities; future dividend payments; deposit trends; charge-offs and delinquencies; changes in cost of funds and net interest margin and items affecting net interest margin; strategic business initiatives, including our expansion into Southwest Virginia, and the anticipated effects thereof; changes in interest rates and the effects thereof on net interest income; expected impact of unrealized losses on earnings and regulatory capital of the Corporation or C&F Bank; mortgage loan originations; expectations regarding C&F Bank's regulatory risk-based capital requirement levels; competition; our loan portfolio; our digital services; deposit trends; improving operational efficiencies; retention of qualified loan officers and expectations regarding new mortgage loan originations; technology initiatives; our diversified business strategy; asset quality; credit quality; adequacy of allowances for credit losses and the level of future charge-offs, market interest rates and housing inventory and resulting effects in mortgage loan origination volume; sources of liquidity; adequacy of the reserve for indemnification losses related to loans sold in the secondary market, capital levels; the effect of future market and industry trends and conditions; the effects of future interest rate levels and fluctuations; cybersecurity risks; and inflation. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties due to factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Corporation including, but not limited to, changes in:



interest rates, such as volatility in short-term interest rates or yields on U.S. Treasury bonds, fluctuations in interest rates following actions by the Federal Reserve and increases or volatility in mortgage interest rates

general business conditions, as well as conditions within the financial markets

general economic conditions, including unemployment levels, inflation rates, supply chain disruptions, slowdowns in economic growth and government shutdowns

general market conditions, including disruptions due to pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, changes in trade policy and the implementation of tariffs, war and other military conflicts or other major events, or the prospect of these events

average loan yields and securities yields and average costs of interest-bearing deposits and borrowings

financial services industry conditions, including bank failures or concerns involving liquidity

labor market conditions, including attracting, hiring, training, motivating and retaining qualified employees

the legislative and regulatory climate, regulatory initiatives with respect to financial institutions, products and services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the CFPB) and the regulatory and enforcement activities of the CFPB

monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the FDIC, U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and the effect of these policies on interest rates and business in our markets

demand for financial services in the Corporation's market areas

the value of securities held in the Corporation's investment portfolios

the quality or composition of the loan portfolios and the value of the collateral securing those loans

the inventory level, demand and fluctuations in the pricing of used automobiles, including sales prices of repossessed vehicles

the level of automobile loan delinquencies or defaults and our ability to repossess automobiles securing delinquent automobile finance installment contracts

the level of net charge-offs on loans and the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses

the level of indemnification losses related to mortgage loans sold

demand for loan products

deposit flows

the strength of the Corporation's counterparties

the availability of lines of credit from the FHLB and other counterparties

the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closing of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Corporation has commercial or deposit relationships

competition from both banks and non-banks, including competition in the automobile finance and marine and recreational vehicle finance markets

services provided by, or the level of the Corporation's reliance upon third parties for key services

the commercial and residential real estate markets, including changes in property values

the demand for residential mortgages and conditions in the secondary residential mortgage loan markets

the Corporation's technology initiatives and other strategic initiatives

the Corporation's branch expansion, relocation and consolidation plans

cyber threats, attacks or events

C&F Bank's product offerings accounting principles, policies and guidelines, and elections made by the Corporation thereunder.

These risks and uncertainties, and the risks discussed in more detail in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other reports filed with the SEC should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. There can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from historical results or those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, or that the beliefs, assumptions and expectations underlying such forward-looking statements will be proven to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which the statement was made, except as otherwise required by law.

C&F Financial Corporation

Selected Financial Information

(dollars in thousands, except for per share data)

(unaudited) Financial Condition 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks $ 80,843 $ 49,423 $ 32,507 Investment securities - available for sale, at fair value 439,034 418,625 409,045 Loans held for sale, at fair value 33,478 20,112 44,677 Loans, net: Community Banking segment 1,527,809 1,436,226 1,414,576 Consumer Finance segment 440,968 444,085 454,062 Total assets 2,711,292 2,563,374 2,550,904 Deposits 2,298,035 2,170,860 2,135,891 Repurchase agreements - 28,994 28,643 Other borrowings 113,406 93,615 113,683 Total equity 253,887 226,970 227,958





For The For The Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Results of Operations 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Interest income $ 38,783 $ 36,131 $ 112,178 $ 103,151 Interest expense 11,609 11,442 33,486 31,476 Provision for credit losses: Community Banking segment (100 ) 700 (300 ) 1,650 Consumer Finance segment 3,000 3,000 8,300 8,100 Noninterest income: Gains on sales of loans 1,896 1,825 6,201 4,814 Other 6,948 6,947 20,064 18,774 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 14,420 13,921 42,749 41,625 Other 9,870 9,170 29,230 26,989 Income tax expense 1,715 1,250 4,703 3,010 Net income 7,113 5,420 20,275 13,889 Fully-taxable equivalent (FTE) amounts1 Interest income on loans-FTE 34,735 33,070 100,929 94,166 Interest income on securities-FTE 3,647 2,958 10,523 9,033 Total interest income-FTE 39,101 36,417 113,086 104,010 Net interest income-FTE 27,492 24,975 79,600 72,534

1For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For the Quarter Ended

9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Average Income/

Yield/ Average Income/

Yield/ Yield Analysis Balance Expense

Rate Balance Expense

Rate Assets Loans: Community banking segment1 $ 1,538,149 $ 21,706 5.60 % $ 1,411,337 $ 19,797 5.58 % Mortgage banking segment 37,596 625 6.60 40,232 597 5.90 Consumer finance segment 463,761 12,404 10.61 481,124 12,676 10.48 Total loans 2,039,506 34,735 6.76 1,932,693 33,070 6.81 Securities: Taxable 338,354 2,391 2.82 318,834 1,828 2.29 Tax-exempt1 122,605 1,256 4.10 119,253 1,130 3.79 Total securities 460,959 3,647 3.16 438,087 2,958 2.70 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 74,629 719 3.83 38,756 389 3.99 Total earning assets 2,575,094 39,101 6.03 2,409,536 36,417 6.02 Allowance for credit losses (40,389 ) (40,879 ) Total non-earning assets 156,558 158,063 Total assets $ 2,691,263 $ 2,526,720 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 312,095 448 0.57 $ 323,019 540 0.67 Savings and money market deposit accounts 545,055 1,778 1.29 472,206 1,127 0.95 Certificates of deposit 865,439 7,725 3.54 801,669 8,524 4.23 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,722,589 9,951 2.29 1,596,894 10,191 2.54 Borrowings: Repurchase agreements 11,850 40 1.34 27,207 117 1.72 Other borrowings 113,462 1,618 5.71 93,961 1,134 4.83 Total borrowings 125,312 1,658 5.30 121,168 1,251 4.13 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,847,901 11,609 2.50 1,718,062 11,442 2.65 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 555,090 537,796 Other liabilities 43,054 48,330 Total liabilities 2,446,045 2,304,188 Equity 245,218 222,532 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,691,263 $ 2,526,720 Net interest income $ 27,492 $ 24,975 Interest rate spread 3.53 % 3.37 % Interest expense to average earning assets 1.79 % 1.89 % Net interest margin 4.24 % 4.13 %

1 Interest on tax-exempt loans and securities is presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21 percent that was applicable for all periods presented. For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

For the Nine Months Ended 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Average Income/

Yield/ Average Income/

Yield/ Yield Analysis Balance Expense

Rate Balance Expense

Rate Assets Loans: Community banking segment1 $ 1,501,919 $ 62,562 5.57 % $ 1,357,962 $ 55,671 5.48 % Mortgage banking segment 34,898 1,696 6.50 30,759 1,411 6.13 Consumer finance segment 464,487 36,671 10.56 477,768 37,084 10.37 Total loans 2,001,304 100,929 6.74 1,866,489 94,166 6.74 Securities: Taxable 339,938 6,909 2.71 340,297 5,665 2.22 Tax-exempt1 120,653 3,614 3.99 119,931 3,368 3.74 Total securities 460,591 10,523 3.05 460,228 9,033 2.62 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 59,633 1,634 3.66 30,197 811 3.59 Total earning assets 2,521,528 113,086 5.99 2,356,914 104,010 5.89 Allowance for credit losses (40,759 ) (40,670 ) Total non-earning assets 156,147 155,935 Total assets $ 2,636,916 $ 2,472,179 Liabilities and Equity Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 319,039 1,524 0.64 $ 326,540 1,569 0.64 Savings and money market deposit accounts 519,113 4,513 1.16 477,137 3,262 0.91 Certificates of deposit 839,431 23,236 3.70 753,114 23,140 4.10 Total interest-bearing deposits 1,677,583 29,273 2.33 1,556,791 27,971 2.40 Borrowings: Repurchase agreements 21,261 236 1.48 26,774 325 1.62 Other borrowings 102,147 3,977 5.19 91,024 3,180 4.66 Total borrowings 123,408 4,213 4.55 117,798 3,505 3.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,800,991 33,486 2.49 1,674,589 31,476 2.51 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 556,305 533,113 Other liabilities 41,622 45,835 Total liabilities 2,398,918 2,253,537 Equity 237,998 218,642 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,636,916 $ 2,472,179 Net interest income $ 79,600 $ 72,534 Interest rate spread 3.50 % 3.38 % Interest expense to average earning assets 1.78 % 1.78 % Net interest margin 4.21 % 4.11 %

1 Interest on tax-exempt loans and securities is presented on a taxable-equivalent basis using the federal corporate income tax rate of 21 percent that was applicable for all periods presented. For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

9/30/2025

Funding Sources Capacity

Outstanding

Available

Unsecured federal funds agreements $ 75,000 $ - $ 75,000 Borrowings from FHLB 263,772 40,000 223,772 Borrowings from Federal Reserve Bank 313,549 - 313,549 Total $ 652,321 $ 40,000 $ 612,321





Asset Quality 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Community Banking Total loans $ 1,544,979 $ 1,453,605 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,164 $ 333 Allowance for credit losses (ACL) $ 17,170 $ 17,379 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.02 % ACL to total loans 1.11 % 1.20 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 1,475.09 % 5,218.92 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer Finance Total loans $ 463,244 $ 466,793 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,327 $ 614 Repossessed assets $ 867 $ 779 ACL $ 22,276 $ 22,708 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.29 % 0.13 % ACL to total loans 4.81 % 4.86 % ACL to nonaccrual loans 1,678.67 % 3,698.37 % Annualized year-to-date net charge-offs to average loans 2.51 % 2.62 %





For The For The Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Other Performance Data 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Net Income (Loss): Community Banking $ 7,378 $ 5,337 $ 19,939 $ 13,920 Mortgage Banking 641 351 2,057 1,021 Consumer Finance 231 311 996 1,142 Other1 (1,137 ) (579 ) (2,717 ) (2,194 ) Total $ 7,113 $ 5,420 $ 20,275 $ 13,889 Net income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 7,075 $ 5,389 $ 20,134 $ 13,797 Earnings per share - basic and diluted $ 2.18 $ 1.65 $ 6.22 $ 4.15 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 3,238,057 3,258,420 3,237,256 3,323,942 Annualized return on average assets 1.06 % 0.86 % 1.02 % 0.75 % Annualized return on average equity 11.60 % 9.74 % 11.36 % 8.47 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity2 13.07 % 11.16 % 12.84 % 9.74 % Dividends declared per share $ 0.46 $ 0.44 $ 1.38 $ 1.32 Mortgage loan originations - Mortgage Banking $ 167,018 $ 156,968 $ 494,291 $ 397,324 Mortgage loans sold - Mortgage Banking 178,035 146,143 481,344 367,449

1Includes results of the holding company that are not allocated to the business segments and elimination of inter-segment activity.

2 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Market Ratios 9/30/2025 12/31/2024

Market value per share $ 67.20 $ 71.25 Book value per share $ 78.23 $ 70.00 Price to book value ratio 0.86 1.02 Tangible book value per share1 $ 70.15 $ 61.86 Price to tangible book value ratio1 0.96 1.15 Price to earnings ratio (ttm) 8.31 11.86

1 For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Use of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Minimum Capital Capital Ratios 9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Requirements 3 C&F Financial Corporation 1 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.3 % 14.1 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.2 % 11.9 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.1 % 10.7 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.0 % 9.8 % 4.0 % C&F Bank 2 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.0 % 13.5 % 8.0 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 13.7 % 12.3 % 6.0 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.7 % 12.3 % 4.5 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.2 % 10.1 % 4.0 %

1 The Corporation, a small bank holding company under applicable regulations and guidance, is not subject to the minimum regulatory capital regulations for bank holding companies. The regulatory requirements that apply to bank holding companies that are subject to regulatory capital requirements are presented above, along with the Corporation's capital ratios as determined under those regulations.

2 All ratios at September 30, 2025 are estimates and subject to change pending regulatory filings. All ratios at December 31, 2024 are presented as filed.

3 The ratios presented for minimum capital requirements are those to be considered adequately capitalized.

For The Quarter Ended For The Nine Months Ended 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024 Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Average total equity, as reported $ 245,218 $ 222,532 $ 237,998 $ 218,642 Average goodwill (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) (25,191 ) Average other intangible assets (985 ) (1,242 ) (1,049 ) (1,303 ) Average noncontrolling interest (538 ) (573 ) (702 ) (670 ) Average tangible common equity $ 218,504 $ 195,526 $ 211,056 $ 191,478 Net income $ 7,113 $ 5,420 $ 20,275 $ 13,889 Amortization of intangibles 63 66 188 196 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (38 ) (31 ) (141 ) (92 ) Net tangible income attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 7,138 $ 5,455 $ 20,322 $ 13,993 Annualized return on average equity, as reported 11.60 % 9.74 % 11.36 % 8.47 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity 13.07 % 11.16 % 12.84 % 9.74 %





For The Quarter Ended For The Nine Months Ended

9/30/2025 9/30/2024 9/30/2025 9/30/2024

Fully Taxable Equivalent Net Interest Income 1 Interest income on loans $ 34,683 $ 33,021 $ 100,781 $ 94,014 FTE adjustment 52 49 148 152 FTE interest income on loans $ 34,735 $ 33,070 $ 100,929 $ 94,166 Interest income on securities $ 3,381 $ 2,721 $ 9,763 $ 8,326 FTE adjustment 266 237 760 707 FTE interest income on securities $ 3,647 $ 2,958 $ 10,523 $ 9,033 Total interest income $ 38,783 $ 36,131 $ 112,178 $ 103,151 FTE adjustment 318 286 908 859 FTE interest income $ 39,101 $ 36,417 $ 113,086 $ 104,010 Net interest income $ 27,174 $ 24,689 $ 78,692 $ 71,675 FTE adjustment 318 286 908 859 FTE net interest income $ 27,492 $ 24,975 $ 79,600 $ 72,534

1 Assuming a tax rate of 21%.



9/30/2025 12/31/2024 Tangible Book Value Per Share Equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 253,283 $ 226,360 Goodwill (25,191 ) (25,191 ) Other intangible assets (959 ) (1,147 ) Tangible equity attributable to C&F Financial Corporation $ 227,133 $ 200,022 Shares outstanding 3,237,634 3,233,672 Book value per share $ 78.23 $ 70.00 Tangible book value per share $ 70.15 $ 61.86





