Hair For The High-Power Professional: How Top Stylists Serve Lawyers, Doctors & Ceos Beyond The Limelight

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Internationally acclaimed celebrity hairstylist and makeup artist Sean James, represented by Celestine Agency, is celebrated for creating some of Hollywood's most iconic and enduring looks, from red-carpet transformations to elegant wedding styles. Now, he's opening a limited number of appointments at Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica for clients seeking expert color, precision cuts, and luxury bridal styling.

Sean is best known for designing Jamie Lee Curtis's signature hairstyles for both Freaky Friday and the forthcoming Scarpetta series alongside Nicole Kidman. His diverse portfolio includes collaborations with Weird Al Yankovic, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jaime Alexander, Chris Hardwick, Brad Pitt, and musical legends Rufus Wainwright, Teddy Thompson, Leonard Cohen, Courtney Love, and Chris Stills.

In television, Sean works closely with Phil Keoghan, host of The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails, bringing his signature camera-ready expertise to each production.

His artistry also extends to celebrity weddings, having styled Jim Belushi, Jennifer Nicholson, Jaime Pressly, CAA agents, Chris Andrews, and Richard Lovett. Each look combines timeless refinement with editorial precision, perfectly balanced for the spotlight or the wedding aisle.

A proud Local 706 union artist, Sean has designed hair and makeup for more than 600 episodes of television, including NBC's The Wall and AMC's Talking Dead, Talking Bad, Talking Preacher, and Talking Hardwick, as well as Comedy Central's @Midnight. His work has appeared in InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, People, Vogue, Billboard, and on MTV makeover shows, highlighting his versatility and industry-spanning appeal.

“Every client deserves to feel like a star,” says Sean.“Whether it's a film, a wedding, or simply the right haircut, my mission is to create styles that feel effortless, personal, and timeless.”

Signature Services

. Expert color, highlights & glossing treatments

. Precision haircuts for men & women

. Luxury bridal & event styling

. Camera-ready looks for professionals & performers

. Hair health consultations & personalized treatments

Appointments with Sean James can be made by calling 310-907-4022 or visiting Matthew Preece Salon in Santa Monica. Complimentary three-hour parking with validation is available onsite.

About Sean James

Born in Sydney, Australia, Sean James trained in the Vidal Sassoon tradition before relocating to Los Angeles, where he became one of Hollywood's most sought-after stylists. His editorial and celebrity work has appeared in InStyle, Harper's Bazaar, MTV, Vogue, People, and LA Arts Online. Sean has collaborated with some of today's most influential photographers, including Art Streiber, Mary Rozzi, Ryan Pfluger, Andrew Eccles, Herb Ritts, and Greg Gorman. Represented by Frank Moore at Celestine Agency, Sean continues to balance editorial, film, and private salon work with a philosophy rooted in artistry, authenticity, and confidence.

Contact: Sean James

Phone: 310-907-4022

Email:...

Instagram: @SeanJamesHair

Matthew Preece Salon. 1122 Wilshire Blvd. Santa Monica, CA 90401