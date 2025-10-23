Ramirez Appointed President Of Sant Capital, Expanding U.S.Mexico Real Estate Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sant Capital, S. de R.L. de C.V. today announced the appointment of David Ramirez as President, marking a major milestone in the company's expansion and the opening of its Mexico City headquarters.

As the premier boutique investment and advisory firm for Mexico real estate, Sant Capital is redefining how international investors access the country's most promising residential opportunities. The firm's cross-border investment platform bridges U.S. capital with high-performing assets across Mexico City's premier neighborhoods, including Coyoacán, San Ángel, and Lomas de Chapultepec, combining institutional discipline with local expertise.

“All legal and due diligence operations are managed in Mexico through Sant Legal & Consulting, led by Lic. Magy Muñoz, VP of Legal & Compliance,” said Ramirez.“This structure guarantees institutional-level governance, title security, and transparency - giving American investors the same confidence they expect at home.” With its legal foundation and acquisition strategy fully based in Mexico, Sant Capital stands as the only firm of its kind providing U.S.-style compliance and verified off-market access to Mexico City's booming residential property sector.

Mexico City: The Modern Financial Capital of Latin America

Now home to over 22.7 million residents, Mexico City has become the largest metropolitan area in the Americas and one of the fastest-growing property markets globally. Economic expansion, foreign investment, and a new generation of professionals have fueled unprecedented demand for premium residential housing.

Sant Capital views Mexico City as“the modern New York City of Latin America” - a thriving, diverse metropolis where global capital, commerce, and culture converge. For investors, the opportunity is unmatched: exclusive entry into an appreciating market through institutional-grade assets.

About David Ramirez and Sant Capital

David Ramirez, President of Sant Capital, holds a Master of Science in Information Technology and is a Doctoral Candidate, bringing nearly two decades of experience in real estate, technology, and cross-border investment.

Under his leadership, Sant Capital is elevating Mexico's real estate sector to international standards of transparency, performance, and governance, transforming undervalued and distressed properties into high-performing residential assets.

“Mexico City is the most dynamic and influential metropolis in the Americas,” said Ramirez.“Our mission is to connect U.S. capital with Mexico's premier opportunity zones - unlocking limitless potential and setting a new global benchmark for investment in Latin America.”