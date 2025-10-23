Airtab Media's Advocacy Drives $90,000 Iheartmedia Donation To The Save Our Musicians Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Airtab's collaboration with iHeartMedia will provide direct resources to music programs in schools and local musicians in need of financial support

Jupiter, Florida, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editor's Note: This is an updated version of the press release originally issued on October 22.

Independent musicians will benefit from a partnership between the Save Our Musicians Foundation and iHeartMedia's iHeartImpact. Ai Airtab Media collaborated with iHeartImpact to secure a $90,000 contribution to kick off the philanthropic efforts.

"We're excited to create more opportunities to discover and support independent artists across the country," states Dennis Cunningham, Founder of Airtab Media and the Save Our Musicians Foundation.

In support of the Save our Musicians Foundation Airtab Media has spearheaded a series of impactful events, raising significant funds for arts education. From a sold-out Gwen Stefani show for over 3,000 fans, which generated $350,000 for the Alexander Dreyfoos School of the Arts to a large-scale Luke Bryan concert on the Jupiter waterfront, which drew over 4,000 attendees and raised approximately $250,000 for two schools, Airtab Media has consistently delivered high-quality experiences with tangible results. Both the Gwen Stefani and Luke Bryan events featured a memorable combination of a sit-down plated dinner and general admission seating.

Airtab Media's reach has extended across the country – from being a sponsor to the 2023 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour, to the vibrant South Florida music festival scene, they continue to showcase their dedication to supporting music at all levels.

iHeartImpact connects brands with nonprofits to drive awareness and funding. The donation will directly support the Foundation's mission to bolster local music programs and aid musicians impacted by industry shifts, expanding its impact in 2025.

“iHeartImpact is inspired by Save Our Musicians Foundation's commitment to supporting music in schools and the vast network of local musicians across the country,” said Taylor Tomczyszyn, Director of iHeartImpact.“We're excited to see contributions being put to work in support of music education programs that will help foster the next generation of artists making a difference in the music community.”

In 2025, Airtab Media, supporting the Save Our Musicians Foundation, plans to expand its successful dinner gala series, featuring even bigger names in music alongside opportunities for undiscovered talent to share the stage. Building on past successes with icons like Gwen Stefani and Luke Bryan, these events will continue to raise funds for public schools of the arts. Beyond the performances, these galas will be professionally filmed in a documentary and story-telling style, giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the hard work, passion, and challenges that musicians face.

For more information, please contact....

###

About Airtab

Airtab Media is a dynamic company at the intersection of live music, media production, and technology, revolutionizing the way live music is experienced, produced, and promoted. Airtab Media aims to empower the independent musician and puts talent, skill and a passion for music at the forefront of success in the industry. To learn more, visit



About iHeartImpact & iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartIMPACT is a community impact division of iHeartMedia] designed to help corporate brands partner with nonprofits through their advertising spends with iHeartMedia. Launched in 2019, iHeartImpact works with brands to achieve marketing goals on iHeartMedia platforms, and to invest in community organizations addressing critical social causes. To date, this program has provided nearly $10M in funding to nonprofits across dozens of issue areas. Visit iHeartIMPACT and for more program and company information.

iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit for more company information.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dawn Kamerling Phone: (646) 322-4903 Email:...