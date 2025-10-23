Skillable's Growth And Transformation Potential Recognized In The 2026 GSV 150

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, is ranked within the 2026 GSV 150, earning milestone recognition as one of the world's most transformational growth companies in digital learning and workforce skills.

Using a proprietary rubric-including revenue scale, revenue growth, user reach, geographic diversification and margin profile-GSV evaluated more than 3,000 global companies to determine the 2026 GSV 150. For the first time, the list includes publicly listed companies, capturing all EdTech leaders demonstrating top-line growth and generating at least double-digit millions in annual revenue. Collectively, the 150 companies surpass $50 billion in annual revenue, reach over 3 billion learners and continue to strengthen profitability, with two-thirds now cash flow positive and collective EBITDA up 14% year-over-year.

“We've always believed that the most effective way to build real confidence and capability with technology is through hands-on, immersive learning,” said Chris McCarthy, CEO of Skillable.“Being named to the 2026 GSV 150 is a testament to the growth and impact of the category. By giving learners realistic environments where they can practice, experiment and apply their skills in real-world scenarios, Skillable is enabling the 70% of learning that happens through experience and application.”

“The fusion of AI and education is driving new learning experiences and enabling more engaging learning modalities in audio and video,” says Luben Pampoulov, Partner at GSV Ventures.“This transformation is evident in the GSV 150 with the rise of innovative hyper-growers-companies at or above $50 million in ARR and growing their top line in the triple digits.”

Skillable's virtual IT lab platform offers secure, hands-on learning environments where users can practice a range of software and hardware skills relevant to their roles. Its adaptability allows for use cases including technical sales, partner training, employee upskilling and skill validation, and its platform integrates with major Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Learning Experience Platforms (LXP) such as Cornerstone OnDemand, Docebo, Skillsoft and others. These integrations enable organizations to incorporate practical labs within existing digital learning programs, providing learners with the opportunity to apply new skills in a real-world context and validate skills through performance-based scenarios in the labs.

Most of the 2026 companies are based in North America (60% in the US and 4% in Canada), with significant representation from Europe (14%), India (9%), and China (6%).

