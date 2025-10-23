Behcet 'Ben' Kaya, Award-Winning Author, Offers Free Download Of His Hit Crime Thriller Deception October 27, 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fans of gripping crime thrillers and suspenseful mysteries have a special opportunity: Behcet“Ben” Kaya, acclaimed author of the Jack Ludefance PI Series, is offering a free download of his hit novel, Deception: A Jack Ludefance Novel, on Amazon for a limited time, from Monday, October 27, through Monday, November 3.

"I want everyone to experience Deception firsthand," says Kaya. "It's a story of suspense, secrets, and danger at every turn. Offering it free for a limited time is my way of inviting both longtime fans and new readers to join Jack Ludefance on a thrilling journey that keeps you guessing until the very end."

In Deception, private investigator Jack Ludefance faces a high-stakes case when Colonel Westerdam, who claims he has been poisoned and has only days to live, hires him to uncover the truth. Jack delves into a web of suspicious hospital activity, mysterious characters, and long-buried secrets, racing against time to prevent disaster. Kaya's masterful storytelling blends crime, mystery, and political intrigue with real-world relevance, offering readers both thrilling suspense and thoughtful insight.

“This story is where fact meets fiction,” Kaya explains.“Inspired by Covid-19, Deception resonates with today's times, while delivering twists, danger, and a protagonist you can't help but root for. My background in acting has taught me how to create compelling characters and engaging plots, and that's exactly what readers will experience in this book.”

From October 27 to November 3, Deception is free on Amazon, inviting readers into a gripping thriller where every clue leads to danger, every character hides a secret, and suspense never lets up.

"With Deception, I wanted to explore the importance of truth, courage, and doing the right thing even when it's difficult," states Kaya. "It's a story that I believe will resonate with readers who love detective stories, political intrigue, and fast-paced suspense."

Readers Rave

So many thrillers promise twists and shocks, but this one gives you heart instead. Don't get me wrong, it's suspenseful and often terrifying. But beneath the surface, it's a story about loyalty, love, and carrying on even when hope seems lost. I loved how Jack wasn't painted as a flawless hero; his doubts and emotions made him all the more compelling. And the Colonel's tragic bravery broke me. The writing balances intensity with tenderness, leaving you shaken but strangely uplifted. This is a thriller with soul, and that's what makes it unforgettable.

About Behcet“Ben” Kaya

Behcet“Ben” Kaya is an award-winning author of suspenseful crime novels, known for the Jack Ludefance PI Series. With a background in acting, Kaya brings his characters and plots vividly to life, creating stories that thrill and resonate with readers. Deception is his sixth published book in the Ludefance series.

