Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield sets CEO succession in 2026

Vincent Rouget, currently Chief Strategy & Investment Officer and acting as COO Europe, appointed CEO and Chairman of the Management Board as from January 1, 2026

Decision reflects the strong position of the business and positive trajectory under 'A Platform for Growth' 2025-28 business plan, established by Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board since 2021, who will lead the transition through the end of the year

At a meeting held on October 23, 2025, the Supervisory Board (“SB”) of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (“URW”) made the decision to accelerate the implementation of the Group's succession plan with the appointment of Vincent Rouget as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board, effective January 1, 2026.

The decision reflects the full recovery of the business, its strong operational performance and the visibility provided by the 'A Platform for Growth' 2025-28 business plan, achieved under the leadership of Jean-Marie Tritant, who has served as URW's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Management Board since 2021.

The implementation of the succession plan, established by Jean-Marie Tritant in 2023, reflects the SB's objective to secure long-term leadership continuity beyond 2028. Jean-Marie Tritant accepts the decision, is aligned on its timing and will lead the transition until the end of the year.

The SB also expanded the scope of Anne-Sophie Sancerre to include the responsibilities of COO Europe as from January 1, 2026, in addition to her role as Chief Customer & Retail Officer, and confirmed the renewal of the mandate of Sylvain Montcouquiol, Chief Resources & Sustainability Officer. Fabrice Mouchel, Chief Financial Officer, continues in his mandate and a successor for Vincent Rouget as Chief Investment Officer will be named at a future date.

Jacques Richier, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, URW:“Today's announcement affirms our proactive leadership succession planning, the Group's strong performance and the positive trajectory set out in the 'A Platform for Growth' business plan.

Jean-Marie was appointed CEO at a very critical moment, successfully reshaping the Group and returning it to growth while navigating an extremely challenging external environment. His vision and remarkable contribution to URW will continue to benefit the Group into this next chapter.

Vincent has been instrumental to the Group since he joined the business in 2023 and is a key contributor to the creation of the 'A Platform for Growth' business plan. We are fully convinced of Vincent's ability to lead the plan's delivery with great success.”

Jean-Marie Tritant, CEO, URW:“With the strategic transformation of the Group we have achieved during my time as CEO and the growth trajectory generated with our 'A Platform for Growth' business plan now fully activated, I have total confidence in the future growth of URW under the leadership of Vincent and our Management Board. I am proud of what we have accomplished and look ahead to an exciting new chapter in my own career.”

Vincent Rouget, CEO-elect, URW :“It is a great privilege to be chosen to lead URW through its next chapter, supported by a strong and experienced Management Board and our outstanding teams. I thank the Supervisory Board for their trust, and Jean-Marie for his leadership, guidance and unwavering commitment to the business. In 'A Platform for Growth', we have a clear business plan for the future and sustainable value creation opportunities which will deliver strong shareholder returns.”

The financial conditions of the termination of Jean-Marie Tritant's duties and the appointment of Vincent Rouget will be made public in accordance with applicable regulations and available on the Group's website.

