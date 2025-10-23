Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
JUNK JOINS THE HAUNT & HARVEST FUN AT MERIDIAN RANCH TRUNK OR TREAT


2025-10-23 12:45:58
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- This festive fall season, Junk is trading in junk hauls for candy hauls as it joins the Meridian Ranch Trunk or Treat celebration, part of the community's annual Haunt & Harvest Autumn Market, on Saturday, October 25 from 1–5 PM at the Meridian Ranch Recreation Center (10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO).

Known for turning clutter into clean spaces, Junk is rolling into Meridian Ranch with something a little more treat than trick - a decked-out Junk truck filled not with old furniture or appliances, but with good vibes, spirit, and plenty of candy for local families.

“We spend most of our time helping people clear out unwanted junk - so this time, we're bringing the kind you actually want...candy!” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.“We love being out in the community, meeting our neighbors, and having a little fun while supporting local events.”

Families can stop by the Junk truck during the Trunk or Treat to snap a photo, grab a goodie bag, and learn how the company keeps neighborhoods clean year-round - from same-day junk removal and recycling to donation pickups and local partnerships.

The event, which drew more than 5,000 attendees last year, is one of the region's largest community Halloween celebrations, featuring decorated trunks, local vendors, food, and festive fall fun.

Event Details
What: Meridian Ranch Trunk or Treat (part of Haunt & Harvest Autumn Market)
When: Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 1–5 PM
Where: Meridian Ranch Recreation Center, 10301 Angeles Rd, Peyton, CO 80831
Who: Presented by Meridian Ranch | Featuring Junk and other community partners

About Junk
Junk is a leading provider of efficient, eco-friendly junk removal services with locations throughout the United States. Serving both residential and commercial clients, the company is known for its same-day service and a hassle-free experience. Whether helping families declutter, supporting businesses with cleanouts, or managing large-scale projects, Junk makes it easy to declutter. With a focus on responsible disposal that includes donation and recycling, Junk ensures items are handled with care for both people and the planet. Learn more at .

