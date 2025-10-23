Cearvol Draws The Spotlight At EUHA 2025 With Innovative Hearing Glasses And Open-Ear Hearing Aids

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Visit Hall 7 – Booth 242 | October 22–24, 2025 | Nuremberg Exhibition Center

NUREMBERG, Germany, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At this year's EUHA, Cearvol turned heads with a new vision of what hearing aids can be-smart, stylish, and seamlessly integrated into daily life. The brand's new Aquarius Hearing Glasses and Liberte Open-Ear Hearing Aids became the talk of the show, drawing steady crowds and curious glances from both professionals and visitors.







“It doesn't even feel like a hearing aid,” said one visitor after trying them on.“The sound feels real, not artificial-and switching modes only takes a tap. It's comfortable, clear, and surprisingly stylish.”

Combining comfort, aesthetics, and intelligence, the Cearvol Aquarius Hearing Glasses redefine hearing support in a sleek eyewear form. It blends everyday fashion with cutting-edge audio enhancement-helping wearers stay connected in every environment without sacrificing style or comfort.

Meanwhile, the Liberte open-ear model pushes boundaries with a lightweight, ear-clip design that delivers both openness and clarity. It's built for people who want hearing support that feels natural, allowing environmental sounds to blend smoothly with conversation. Together, these new designs mark Cearvol's evolution toward lifestyle-ready hearing devices that empower users to hear-and live-better.

At Hall 7, visitors also experienced Cearvol's full lineup of AI-powered hearing aids, including Wave, Wave Lite, and Nano. Each model brings its own balance of power and simplicity-from Wave's intuitive touchscreen control to Nano's all-in-one case management.

“As soon as I tried it, I loved how easy it was to adjust,” one attendee shared.“No tiny buttons or complicated menus-just a smooth touchscreen that makes everything feel modern and intuitive.” Others praised the remote microphone feature, which delivers precise pickup several meters, making it easy to hear what matters even in large meeting rooms or busy social settings.

The strong on-site response shows how Cearvol's innovations are resonating with users looking for both advanced performance and effortless usability.

For users seeking a lighter, more discreet option, Wave Lite delivers what Cearvol calls“Soft Strength for Life's Sound.” Its stylish in-the-ear (ITE) design combines elegance with performance, offering up to 40 dB gain for enhanced clarity in daily conversations. Wave Lite is ideal for users who value both comfort and versatility in one compact form.

Meanwhile, Nano embodies Cearvol's vision of“Small in Size, Smart Inside.” All-in-one box control lets users easily adjust volume, environment modes, and programs directly on the case-no app required. Designed for all-day comfort, Nano features a discreet ITC form and a UV charging case that keeps the earbuds sanitized and ready anytime.

“As a brand, our mission has always been simple-to ensure people with hearing loss enjoy equality in health, technology, and accessibility,” said Ken, Founder of Cearvol.“Seeing so many people try our products at EUHA and walk away smiling reminded us why we do what we do. Technology alone doesn't change lives-it's how it helps people feel confident, connected, and understood that truly matters.”

Throughout EUHA 2025, Cearvol's booth has continued to draw strong interest from industry experts, partners, and media representatives, with hundreds of visitors experiencing its latest AI-powered hearing solutions firsthand. The company looks ahead to bringing these innovations to more markets worldwide, continuing its vision of making hearing not just better-but beautifully effortless.

Cearvol is a hearing health brand that blends smart technology with human-centered design. The company is committed to creating stylish, easy-to-use hearing solutions powered by AI. More than just improving hearing, their goal is to help users reconnect with the world and live more confidently-with clarity, comfort, and care.

