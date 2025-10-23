Tryst Hospitality Joins IGLTA As Global Partner

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From West Hollywood to Fire Island, Puerto Vallarta to Rio, Chicago to San Juan, Tryst Hospitality joins forces with IGLTA to champion gay luxury travel and nightlife around the globe

Palm Springs, CA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tryst Hospitality has joined the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association (IGLTA) as its newest Global Partner and is now part of an esteemed network of destinations and brands committed to advancing LGBTQ+ travel worldwide.

Tryst Hospitality, founded by entrepreneur and hotelier Tristan Schukraft (he/him), is redefining what it means to travel and celebrate as part of the LGBTQ+ community. With a growing portfolio that spans The Abbey Food & Bar in West Hollywood, The Tryst Hotels in Puerto Vallarta, Fire Island Pines, and San Juan, as well as DS Tequila in Chicago and upcoming locations in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, Tryst has become synonymous with inclusive luxury, elevated nightlife, and bold self-expression.

“Tryst Hospitality isn't just about where you stay,” said Tristan Schukraft, Founder & CEO of Tryst Hospitality.“It's about creating spaces that celebrate who you are, wherever you are. The only things straight at our venues are the martinis. Partnering with IGLTA connects us with a global community that shares our belief that travel can be both liberating and transformative. Together, we're making the world a little smaller, a lot gayer, and infinitely more welcoming.”

“We're thrilled to welcome Tryst Hospitality as an IGLTA Global Partner. They've long been part of our network, and this next step is especially exciting as Tryst becomes our first LGBTQ+ owned hotel group at the Global Partner level,” said John Tanzella (he/him), IGLTA President/CEO.“We look forward to working together to support and connect the global LGBTQ+ travel community.”

From poolside drag brunches in Puerto Vallarta to legendary tea dances on Fire Island, Tryst Hospitality's destinations celebrate the best of queer culture where design, hospitality, and community come together. As an IGLTA Global Partner, the brand will collaborate with other international leaders to promote inclusive travel, support LGBTQ+ economic empowerment, and spotlight destinations where everyone can be seen, celebrated, and completely themselves.

# # # # #

About IGLTA & the IGLTA Foundation

The International LGBTQ+ Travel Association is the global leader in advancing LGBTQ+ travel and a proud Affiliate Member of UN Tourism. IGLTA's mission is to enable authentic travel that enriches lives and connects the LGBTQ+ community and tourism industry. IGLTA's global network includes 13,500+ LGBTQ+ welcoming accommodations, destinations, service providers, travel agents, tour operators, events, and travel media in 85 countries. The IGLTA Global Partnership program builds strong brand alliances, providing our partners with the context, vocabulary and research to elevate their support of the LGBTQ+ travel community. The philanthropic IGLTA Foundation empowers LGBTQ+ welcoming travel businesses globally through leadership, research, and education. For more information: iglta, or and follow social media at @IGLTA and @IGLTAFoundation.

About Tryst Hospitality

Tryst Hospitality, spearheaded by Tristan Schukraft, is revolutionizing LGBTQ+ luxury travel and nightlife. Tryst Hotels offer luxury boutique gay hotels celebrated for their design, exceptional service, and vibrant experiences in premiere LGBT destinations like Fire Island, Ipanema in Rio, Puerto Vallarta and San Juan. The company also owns iconic venues The Abbey in West Hollywood, Circo Nightclub in San Juan, DS Tequila in Chicago's Northalstead neighborhood and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island. With a portfolio that includes iconic LGBTQ+ bars, restaurants, hotels, and nightclubs, alongside MISTR-a telehealth platform offering discreet, free online access to PrEP and other STI services for the LGBTQ+ community and Green Qween, West Hollywood's first and only LGBTQ+ owned cannabis dispensary-Tristan Schukraft truly embodies the title of "The CEO of Everything Gay." Plan your escape to the world of Tryst Hospitality at.

Attachment

Rooftop Pool at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

CONTACT: Brian Rosman Tryst Hotels 323.443.7880...