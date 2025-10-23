SAVENCIA: Activity At The End Of September 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thursday, October 23, 2025 Press Release: activity at the end of September 2025

Organic revenue growth of 2.8% in a fragile economic context





Key figures in € million

30/09/25

% of sales

30/09/24

% of sales

% Changes Total Structure Change &

IAS 29 Organic

Growth Net sales 5,033 5,082 -1.0 -0.3 -4.0 2.8 - Cheese Products 2,861 56.9 2,879 56.7 -0.6 0.0 -1.1 0.5 - Other Dairy Products 2,353 46.8 2,380 46.8 -1.2 0.7 -7.4 5.6 - Unallocated -182 -3.6 -178 -3.5 2.2 0.3 -2.7 4.6

As of September 30, 2025, net sales of Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group are slightly down by 1% compared to 2024, due to an unfavorable currency impact of 4%, mainly driven by the devaluation of South American currencies. The Group's overall organic growth nevertheless remained resilient at +2.8%, supported by the good performance of Other Dairy Products. The structural effect of 0.3% results from the integration of Ugalait as of July 2, 2024.

The organic growth of Cheese Products slowed down in the 3rd quarter, reaching +0.5% cumulatively by the end of September. This increase is mainly due to a favorable price effect, offsetting the decline in volumes, particularly in France and Europe.

At constant scope and exchange rates, Other Dairy Products sales increased by 5.6% cumulatively by the end of September. This growth is mainly attributable to a favorable price effect, resulting from the increase in the price of fat as well as the performance of specialty ingredients.

In a geopolitical and economic environment that is still volatile and uncertain, the dairy economy remains marked by record milk prices in the 3rd quarter, particularly in France, and an atypical market situation for industrial product quotations.

In this context, Savencia Fromage & Dairy Group is continuing its efforts to adapt and invest by developing the complementarity of its various businesses. In line with its commitments and values, the Group intends to respond to the uncertainty of the environment by relying on the quality of its products and the dedication of all its teams.

CSR commitments

By submitting to SBTi in September to -1.5°C decarbonization trajectory by 2035 and“Net Zero by 2050”, Savencia Group is demonstrating its commitment to decarbonization across all its scopes. The Savencia teams remain fully mobilized to deploy energy efficiency programs and conversion projects at its sites, in line with their respective defined trajectories.

