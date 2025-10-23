MAISONS DU MONDE: Third-Quarter And Nine-Month 2025 Activity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, October, 23rd, 2025 3rd quarter and 9-month sales 2025 highlights

Transformation yielding results in a volatile market environment,

Net sales Q3 2025 +5,9% LfL

Growth on Retail and International



Retail delivered +8% LfL with Southern Europe confirming its dynamism New concept for shopping center continues to deliver double digit growth, new re-opening in Italy

Stabilization of Online and France



France sales returned to slight growth (+2% LfL) in a challenging environment marked by historically high savings rates, low consumer confidence and store disruptions linked to strikes Online sales also stabilized, growing by +1%: MdM sales remained broadly flat and Marketplace regained momentum

Inspire Everyday Initiatives supporting Q3 results



Earlier launch of seasonal products thanks to enhanced S&OP process ensuring better product availability Good performance of new categories Francois-Melchior de Polignac, CEO commented:“ The past quarters have been challenging, marked by deep internal transformation executed within a difficult macro-economic environment. We are now beginning to see the initial effects of this strategy on our sales, as evidenced by our positive Q3 results. However we remain cautious due to current uncertainties and fully committed to transforming the company, with an unwavering focus on Customer Satisfaction, cost-reduction initiatives, and improving our cash position by reducing excess inventory.” SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND 9-MONTH 2025

€ in millions Q3 25 Q3 24 Var.

Q3'24-25 YTD 25 YTD 24 Var.

YTD'24-25 Group GMV 257,5 246,3 4,6% 770,5 807,1 (4,5%) Group Sales 224,7 214,1 4,9% 669,2 706,4 (5,3%) Like-for-like sales 217,5 205,4 5,9% 647,8 677,3 (4,4%) Sales by geography France 120,2 117,4 2,4% 358,6 383,2 (6,4%) % of sales 53,5% 54,8% (1,3ppt) 53,6% 54,2% (0,7ppt) International 104,5 96,7 8,0% 310,6 323,2 (3,9%) % of sales 46,5% 45,2% 1,3ppt 46,4% 45,8% 0,7ppt Sales by distribution channel Stores 163,6 153,7 6,4% 483,0 498,0 (3,0%) % of sales 72,8% 71,8% 1,0ppt 72,2% 70,5% 1,7ppt Online 61,0 60,4 1,1% 186,3 208,4 (10,6%) % of sales 27,2% 28,2% (1,0ppt) 27,8% 29,5% (1,7ppt) Sales by product category Decoration 120,7 112,4 7,4% 352,9 367,1 (3,9%) % of sales 53,7% 52,5% 1,2ppt 52,7% 52,0% 0,8ppt Furniture 104,0 101,7 2,2% 316,3 339,4 (6,8%) % of sales 46,3% 47,5% (1,2ppt) 47,3% 48,0% (0,8ppt)

Q3 2025 sales details

Group net sales stands at € 224,7m with growth for both channels (online & stores).

Store sales increased by 6.4%, and by +8.9% on a like-for-like basis, supported by both a rebound in traffic (+7%) and an improved conversion rate (+7%), which is a positive signal regarding the attractiveness of our offer, confirming the strong engagement of our customers with the brand.

During the quarter, the Group continued to transform its network, transferring two stores to the affiliation model and deploying the New Concept in La Défense (Paris). A test Outlet store has been opened in Corbeil Essones (Paris).

Online sales reached € 61.0 million, a slight improvement compared with last year (+1.1%). Performance remained contrasted across channels: MdM web sales stabilized (-0.5%), while marketplace sales grew sharply, driven in particular by Spain and Italy, where the offer has been significantly enriched.

Decoration products (+7%) outperformed furniture (+2%), reflecting better product availability and depth of assortment, a higher promotional intensity, and enhanced in-store merchandising, which provides greater visibility and space to smaller decorative items.

Sales in France increased by 2%, while international sales rose by 8% confirming the international zone remains more resilient. This performance was supported by strong momentum in Spain and Italy.

Other

In Q3, the Group has seen the first positive quarter since 2021, and a reduction of inventory as planned. Nevertheless, given the difficult macro-economic conditions in France and the risk of prolonged uncertainty, the Group has decided to continue its discussions with its banking partners to adjust the financing of its business plan.

Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.

Financial agenda

January 30th, 2026: Q4 and FY 2025 sales

March 10th, 2026 FY 2025 results





About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 9 European countries.

AUDIO WEBCAST FOR INVESTORS AND ANALYSTS: October 23rd, 2025 at 6:00 p.m. CET /

Webcast Connection:

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Denis Lamoureux

Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95 Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 ...

Michelle Kamar

Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

...

