With Med4cure, EUROAPI Accelerates Pharmaceutical Innovation At The Service Of Health Sovereignty

The project launch event, held at the Vertolaye site, brought together State officials, elected representatives, and several project partners to accelerate pharmaceutical innovation in Europe

Paris – October 23, 2025 – EUROAPI officially launched its innovation programs today as part of the Health IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest), a European initiative aimed at strengthening pharmaceutical sovereignty. This project, called“Med4Cure,” is supported by the European Commission. The inaugural event took place at the EUROAPI Vertolaye (Puy-de-Dôme) site in the presence of State representatives, local elected officials, and public and private partners involved in the project.

The project led by EUROAPI initially involves start-ups such as Abolis (expert in biotechnology), Alysophil (specialized in AI) and Crysttal (expert in cryo-micronization), the leader in process systems and solutions for the pharmaceutical industry De Dietrich and several academic institutions: the i-CLeHS laboratory of Chimie ParisTech – PSL University, the CARMeN Institute of INSA Rouen, the CEISAM laboratory of Nantes Université and Toulouse INP. EUROAPI has identified around 40 potential partners and will finalize its consortium as developments progress.

“EUROAPI is proud to bring together a unique collaborative ecosystem of start-ups, med-sized companies, and renowned academic teams to develop the pharmaceutical solutions of tomorrow,” said David Seignolle, Chief Executive Officer of EUROAPI.“Thanks to IPCEI and its open innovation framework, we will boost our R&D capacity by launching three pioneering programs that will strengthen the sustainable production of active ingredients in Europe, benefiting patients and local communities.”

“With France 2030, the State is proud to support the innovative projects carried out by EUROAPI and its partners and is fulfilling its ambition to secure the supply of essential medicines for our fellow citizens,” said Bruno Bonnell, General Secretary for Investment in charge of France 2030.“By developing competitive, sustainable and integrated production of active ingredients, Med4Cure is a major driver of health sovereignty for France and Europe.”

“I welcome this project, which shows the role of State services in supporting industrial innovation and boosting the vitality of the region by creating new partnership opportunities,” said Joël Mathurin, prefect of Puy-de-Dôme.“Together, we have also strengthened the environmental management of the Vertolaye site, notably through improved planning of technological risks and a more sustainable use of water resources.”

In June 2024, EUROAPI was selected by the European Commission as one of the 13 companies eligible to share up to 1 billion euros in total public funding under the Health IPCEI. In France, a contractual agreement was signed in July 2025 between the State and EUROAPI providing up to 140 million euros in public aid under the France 2030 investment plan to support the company's three innovation programs.

Three areas of innovation to strengthen pharmaceutical sovereignty

Med4Cure provides co-financing for EUROAPI R&D activities, from research to industrial feasibility studies, focusing on three strategic priorities:



Corticosteroids (Vertolaye site): development of cutting-edge processes and technologies to enhance the production of molecules used in the treatment of allergic and immune diseases. The global market for EUROAPI was estimated at 657 million euros in 20241.



Nanocrystals (Vertolaye site): improving the bioavailability of molecules and opening up new therapeutic applications to support innovation in existing and future drugs.

Macrolide antibiotics (Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf site): project to relocate the production of a key intermediate in the manufacture of macrolides.



About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,270 employees every day. With strong research and development capabilities and five manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn.

About the France 2030 investment plan

France 2030 is unprecedented in its scale: €54 billion is being invested so that our businesses, our schools, our universities and our research organizations fully succeed with their transitions in these strategic sectors. The challenge is to enable them to respond in a competitive way to the world's future ecological and attractiveness challenges, and to showcase the future champions of our sectors of excellence. France 2030 is defined by two overarching objectives, which will see 50% of expenses given over to the decarbonization of the economy, and 50% to emerging key players, those at the forefront of innovation, without neglecting the environment (in the sense of the“Do No Significant Harm” principle).

France 2030 is being implemented collectively: designed and deployed in consultation with economic, academic, local and European key players to establish strategic guidelines and decisive action. Project holders are invited to submit their entries via the current application process, which is a demanding and selective one, to benefit from state support.

France 2030 is being led by the French General Secretariat for Investment, in charge of France 2030, on behalf of the Prime Minister, and in partnership with the relevant government ministries.

France 2030 is being implemented by the French National Research Agency (ANR), the French Agency for Ecological Transition (ADEME), Bpifrance and the Caisse des Dépôts et consignation (CDC).

More information: gouv | @SGPI_avenir

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3“Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

1 Source: company estimate based on IQVIA data.

