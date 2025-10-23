Warren Freeman, Iowa Launches Strategic Edge Health Consulting To Help Companies Drive Growth And Market Expansion

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Warren Freeman, Healthcare industry veteran has announced the launch of Strategic Edge Health Consulting, a new Iowa -based firm specializing in sales and marketing strategy for healthcare organizations, medical device companies, and wound care service providers.With more than 20 years of healthcare business development experience, Freeman founded Strategic Edge Health Consulting to help organizations strengthen partnerships, optimize referral networks, and accelerate market growth through data-driven sales leadership and strategic execution.

“Healthcare organizations are under increasing pressure to grow while managing tighter budgets and complex payer models,” said Freeman.“Strategic Edge exists to bridge that gap - bringing structure, accountability, and market strategy to help our clients grow smarter and faster.”

Strategic Edge Health Consulting provides tailored consulting services that include:

. Sales and Marketing Strategy Development

. Referral Growth and Outreach Programs

. Opportunity and Market Analysis

. Fractional Sales Leadership

. Partnership Development and Channel Optimization

Freeman's background includes leading large-scale business development initiatives for national healthcare companies such as Healogics and VGM Group, where he oversaw multi-state sales teams, launched new market programs, and achieved double-digit growth. His approach blends real-world field experience with executive-level strategy - helping clients turn sales goals into measurable performance outcomes.

“Our goal is to empower organizations with the tools, insight, and leadership they need to compete in today's healthcare market,” Freeman added.“Whether it's building a referral program, improving sales execution, or expanding into new service lines - we deliver the edge they need.”

Strategic Edge Health Consulting is now accepting new clients across the Midwest and nationwide.

About Strategic Edge Health Consulting

Strategic Edge Health Consulting, founded by Warren Freeman in Waverly, Iowa, partners with healthcare organizations to design and execute growth strategies that drive patient access, strengthen partnerships, and accelerate business performance. The firm provides consulting services in sales leadership, marketing, and referral development tailored to each client's market goals.