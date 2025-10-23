Kenya Embedded Finance Report 2025: Market To Expand $1.31 Billion In 2024 To $1.90 Billion By 2030 - 100+ Kpis By Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, And Key Verticals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kenya's embedded finance market is expanding, highlighted by strong growth prospects in payments, lending, and insurance across key sectors like e-commerce and gig economy. Opportunities lie in platform-based models, enhanced distribution strategies, and optimizing user experience to capture rising consumer demand. Dublin, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Kenya Embedded Finance Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Business Models, Distribution Models, End-Use Sectors, and Key Verticals (Payments, Lending, Insurance, Banking, Wealth) - Databook Q4 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The embedded finance market in Kenya is expected to grow by 10.1% on an annual basis to reach US$1.44 billion by 2025. The embedded finance market in the country has experienced robust growth during 2021-2025, achieving a CAGR of 14.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2026 to 2030. By the end of 2030, the embedded finance market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$1.31 billion to approximately US$1.90 billion.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry in Kenya, covering five major verticals: payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth management. It covers more than 100 KPIs, including transaction value, transaction volume, average transaction size, revenue indicators, and financial performance measures.

The report offers segmentation by business models (platform-based, enabler, and regulatory entity), distribution models (own and third-party platforms), and end-use markets, including e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, and the gig economy. Together, these datasets provide a comprehensive, quantifiable view of market size, operational efficiency, risk, customer behavior, and user experience in the embedded finance market. Reasons to Buy

Comprehensive KPI Coverage: Access over 100 key performance indicators (KPIs), including transaction value, transaction volume, revenue, and average transaction size.

Complete Vertical Coverage: Structured datasets across all five embedded finance verticals - payments, lending, insurance, banking, and investments & wealth.

Granular Market Segmentation: Detailed data by business models (platform-based, enabler, regulatory-entity), distribution models (own vs. third-party platforms), and product types.

Sector-Level Data Tracking: Coverage across B2C end-use markets such as e-commerce, retail, healthcare, travel & hospitality, utilities, automotive, education, gig economy, and others. Operational & Performance Metrics: Provides data on efficiency, quality & risk, monetization, customer behavior, and user experience indicators for a rounded view of market performance. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Kenya



Scope

Kenya Embedded Finance Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Total Transaction Value

Number of Transactions Average Value per Transaction

Kenya Embedded Finance Financial Performance Indicators



Total Revenue Average Revenue per Transaction / Product

Kenya Embedded Finance Key Metrics



Operational Efficiency Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Automation Rate (Instant Decision %), Average Turnaround / Processing Time

Quality & Risk Metrics: Fraud Rate, Error Rate

Customer Behavior Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate, Customer Retention Rate, Churn Rate, Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Average Order / Loan / Policy / Investment Size

Kenya Embedded Payments Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Total Payment Value (TPV) and Growth Outlook

Number of Transactions and Usage Trends Average Revenue per Transaction

Kenya Embedded Payments Key Metrics



Transaction Metrics: Transaction Success Rate, Repeat Usage Rate

Operational Efficiency Metrics: Chargeback Rate, Fraud Rate, Dispute / Resolution Rate

Conversion & Retention Metrics: Conversion Rate, Abandonment Rate, Customer Retention Rate User Experience Metrics: Average Transaction Speed, Error Rate

Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Business Models



Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model Regulatory-Entity Model

Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by Distribution Models



Own Platforms Third-Party Platforms

Kenya Embedded Payments Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets



E-commerce & Retail

Digital Products & Services

Travel & Hospitality

Leisure & Entertainment

Health & Wellness

Utility Bill Payments Other Sectors

Kenya Embedded Lending Market Size and Growth Dynamics



Loan Disbursement Value

Number of Loans Issued Average Loan Size

Kenya Embedded Lending Key Metrics



Credit Quality & Risk Metrics: Delinquency Rate (30/60/90 Days), Approval Rate, Default Rate, Loss Given Default (LGD)

Monetization & Unit Economics Metrics: Interest Revenue per Loan

Adoption & Usage Metrics: Repeat Borrowing Rate Operational & Platform Efficiency Metrics: Loan Origination Time (TAT), Automation Rate (Instant Decision %)

Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Business Models



Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model Regulatory-Entity Model

Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Distribution Models



Own Platforms Third-Party Platforms

Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by Product Types



Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL)

Point-of-Sale (POS) Lending

Personal Loans

Gig Worker Income Advances Other Loan Types

Kenya Embedded Lending Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets



E-commerce & Retail

Gig Economy

Travel & Hospitality

Healthcare

Education & EdTech

Automotive & Mobility Other Sectors

Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Size and Premium Dynamics



Gross Written Premium (GWP)

Number of Policies Issued Average Premium per Policy

Kenya Embedded Insurance Key Metrics



Policy & Premium Metrics: Renewal Rate

Claims & Risk Performance Metrics: Claims Ratio (Loss Ratio), Claim Frequency, Claim Settlement Time, Fraud Rate

Platform Monetization Metrics: Embedded Insurance Revenue per User (RIU) Distribution & Conversion Metrics: Attachment Rate, Quote-to-Bind Conversion Rate, Cross-Sell / Upsell Rate

Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Policy Type



Life Insurance

Non-Life Insurance (Motor Vehicle, Home/Property, Accident & Health, Others)

Motor Vehicle

Home/Property Accident & Health

Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Business Models



Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model Regulatory-Entity Model

Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by Distribution Models



Own Platforms Third-Party Platforms

Kenya Embedded Insurance Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets



E-commerce & Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Automotive & Mobility

Healthcare Other Sectors

Kenya Embedded Banking Market Size and Account Dynamics



Total Deposits / Inflows Account Fee Revenue

Kenya Embedded Banking Key Metrics



Account Metrics: Account Churn Rate Risk & Compliance Metrics: Fraudulent Transaction Rate

Kenya Embedded Banking Distribution by End-Use Markets



Gig & Freelance Platforms

E-commerce & Marketplaces

Fintech Apps & Neobanks Other Platforms

Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Size and User Dynamics



Total Assets Under Management (AUM)

Number of Investment Transactions Average Investment per User

Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Key Metrics



Returns & Performance Metrics: Annualized Portfolio Return Retention Metrics: Account Churn Rate

Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Business Models



Platform-Based Model

Enabler-Based Model Regulatory-Entity Model

Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by Distribution Models



Own Platforms Third-Party Platforms

Kenya Embedded Investments & Wealth Market Segmentation by End-Use Markets



Fintech & Neobank Apps

E-commerce & Super Apps

Gig & Freelancer Platforms Other Platforms

