India Must Harness AI As A Force For Social Good: Meity Secretary

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) If India is to become a developed nation, we must ride the wave of technology, and AI is perhaps the most crucial technology driving that transformation and to achieve this, we need inclusive mechanisms that ensure people can access and benefit from AI in meaningful ways, S. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Curtain Raiser at an event organised by MeitY to build momentum for its participation in the Emerging Science, Technology, and Innovation Conclave (ESTIC) 2025, the secretary said that this event is especially significant, and its theme, 'Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact,' is aptly chosen.

"It reflects our focus on how AI can make a real difference in society and influence how we perceive and use technology. India's intent is clear - we must view AI as a force for good and approach it in a positive, transformative way," Krishnan said.

The ESTIC 2025, scheduled for November 3 - 5, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, is being organised by the Department of Science and Technology under the guidance of the Office of Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, showcasing cutting-edge developments that will shape India's innovation-led growth, driving forward the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

As part of ESTIC 2025, MeitY will host a dedicated session on Artificial Intelligence for Social Impact on November 4, 2025, highlighting India's commitment to fostering a responsible, inclusive, and transformative AI ecosystem.

The session will focus on developing India-centric, resource-efficient AI solutions that address real-world challenges and deliver measurable social impact.

“AI is a kinetic enabler, empowering us to leapfrog traditional development barriers and catalyse large-scale socio-economic transformation. Our approach has been guided by the Hon'ble Prime Minister's inclusive development philosophy, which is deeply rooted in the ethos of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, aur Sabka Prayaas, placing 'AI for All' at its very core," said Kavita Bhatia, Scientist G and Group Coordinator, AI & ET Division, MeitY.