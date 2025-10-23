Adult Learner Outcomes At Center Of New Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SYRACUSE, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLiteracy, a nonprofit organization leading the charge to advance adult literacy in the US and throughout the world, shares new research in the latest Adult Literacy Education: The International Journal of Literacy, Language, and Numeracy, showcasing insights into adult education program enrollment and if student needs are being met. The results serve as a framework for educators to fully support learner needs.

With 59 million adults in the US reading at or below the lowest level, ongoing and trusted research about what draws people to enroll in programming is exceedingly important.

In one study in the journal, researchers discovered existing barriers for immigrants living in urban America. Common barriers identified were work, family, and transportation. The team went further to find out what effect an individual's baseline reading level and years of formal education had on their decision of whether to enroll in adult education programming. The researchers discovered a gap in English language learning services for immigrants with limited English literacy.

A second research article discusses how we measure the value of adult education for adult learners. Four key areas connected to a learner's return on investment (ROI): community, family support, learning outcomes, and career advancement. These results demonstrate the importance of evaluating adult education on more than just academics. A learner's life and future are key in determining ROI.

“When we understand the literacy, learning, and life goals adults are working toward-and the barriers they're facing-we're not just gaining insight. We're putting ourselves in a better position to support them in meaningful ways,” said ProLiteracy President and CEO Mark Vineis.“Research like this is so valuable to maintaining a student-centered mindset.”

This edition of our journal also includes a Viewpoint article about the importance of teaching racial literacy and a Forum in which contributors discuss creating a better future for adult education given the current uncertainty felt by some in the field.

For over six years, we have partnered with Rutgers University to publish Adult Literacy Education. The journal editors-Alisa Belzer, Amy Rose, and Heather Brown-have led our research movement to provide adult literacy and education professionals with the best evidence-based and practical research to shape their work with adult learners. This is the final issue edited by the current team.

“I want to thank the outgoing editorial team for taking a vision six years ago and making it a reality. Their dedication to excellence has made an impact on the field and proves the power of adult literacy and education,” Vineis said.“I am pleased to welcome Dr. Daphne Greenberg, Dr. M Cecil Smith, and Dr. Elizabeth Tighe as the new editors and I am excited to watch the journal's impact continue to grow under their leadership.”

ProLiteracy publishes the free online journal three times per year to share the latest research in adult literacy, numeracy, and English language education. Each article in Adult Literacy Education goes through a blind peer-review process to ensure we are publishing the highest quality information that the field can trust and use. By keeping our research free, we ensure that the important information shared in the journal will benefit all adult learners equally.

