India Eggs Market Outlook, Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 - Rising Demand For Protein-Centric Retail Products And The Inclusion Of Eggs In Government Nutrition Initiatives

The India eggs market, valued at USD 7.19 billion in 2024, is set to expand at a CAGR of approximately 10.40% through 2034, projecting a valuation of USD 19.34 billion by that year.

Contributing factors include the rising demand for protein-centric retail products and the inclusion of eggs in government nutrition initiatives like the PM-POSHAN mid-day meal program. State investments in biosecurity-focused poultry infrastructure, particularly in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, further optimize supply capabilities, enhancing the quality and scope of the market.

India stands as the world's third-largest egg producer, surpassing 138 billion eggs in FY 2023-24, according to the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying. Eggs have become a robust source of affordable protein, increasingly utilized not only in breakfasts but also in sports diets and ready-to-eat foods, fueling the market's growth.

Quick service restaurants (QSRs) like EatFit and Box8 have launched egg-centric offerings such as egg burrito bowls and protein egg wraps, mainly in Tier I cities. In 2024, FMCG brands introduced fortified egg products targeting young professionals, reflecting significant sales growth, especially in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

Hygienically packaged and branded eggs sold via retail and e-commerce platforms are reshaping consumer preferences towards premium varieties like organic and free-range options. The ethos of nutrition security positions eggs as essential dietary staples, aligning with rising health consciousness.

Regional Dynamics: South India continues to dominate market growth due to advanced poultry techniques and robust infrastructure. Notably, cities like Chennai and Hyderabad are experiencing increasing demand for premium egg varieties. Emerging regions like North India are witnessing infrastructural growth in response to rising urban consumer needs.

The competitive landscape is defined by strategic branding, traceability, and sustainable practices. Partnerships between retail chains and food service operators play a crucial role. Companies are focusing on innovation, such as omega-3 enriched and cage-free products, addressing diverse consumer needs. Sustainable operations, including solar power and automated technologies, remain pivotal.

Key Market Players: Abhi Foods, Happy Hens Farm, Sakku Group, and Daulat Farms Group are at the forefront, leveraging branding and safety commitments to cater to the growing demand. Additionally, companies like KEGGFARMS Private Limited and OVOFARM are also significant contributors.

Analysis and projections of demand trajectory through 2034.

Innovations in packaging and nutrient enrichment of eggs.

Profiles of key players and strategic insights on institutional demand. Evaluation of pricing volatility and supply chain challenges, providing actionable insights for market stakeholders.

