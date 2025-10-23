India Eggs Market Outlook, Trends And Growth Analysis Report 2025-2034 - Rising Demand For Protein-Centric Retail Products And The Inclusion Of Eggs In Government Nutrition Initiatives
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|141
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$7.19 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$19.34 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.4%
|Regions Covered
|India
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market Size 2024-2025 1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)
2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights
- 2.1 Market Trends 2.2 Key Verticals 2.3 Key Regions
3 Economic Summary
- 3.1 GDP Outlook 3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth 3.3 Inflation Trends
4 Country Risk Profiles
- 4.1 Country Risk 4.2 Business Climate
5 Asia Pacific Eggs Market Analysis
- 5.1 Key Industry Highlights 5.2 Asia Pacific Eggs Historical Market (2018-2024)
6 India Eggs Market Analysis
- 6.1 Key Industry Highlights 6.2 India Eggs Historical Market (2018-2024) 6.3 India Eggs Market Forecast (2025-2034) 6.4 India Eggs Market by Type 6.5 India Eggs Market by End Use 6.6 India Eggs Market by Distribution Channel 6.7 India Eggs Market by Region
7 Market Dynamics
- 7.1 SWOT Analysis 7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
8 India Trade Dynamics (HS Code - 407)
- 8.1 India Imports and Exports by Country in terms of Volume 8.2 India Imports and Exports by Country in terms of Value
9 India Price Analysis
- 9.1 Annual Historical Price Trends (2018-2024) 9.2 Annual Price Forecast Trends (2025-2034)
10 Procurement Insights
- 10.1 Contract Terms 10.2 Cost Structure
11 Competitive Landscape
- 11.1 Supplier Selection 11.2 Key India Players 11.3 Key Regional Players 11.4 Key Player Strategies
- Abhi Foods Happy Hens Farm Sakku Group Daulat Farms Group KEGGFARMS Private Limited OVOFARM
