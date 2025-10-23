Thryve Wealth Management Appoints Randol W. Curtis As Co-Founder And Chief Investment Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryve Wealth Management today announced that respected investment management executive Randol W. Curtis, CFA, has joined the firm as Co-Founder and Chief Investment Officer.

In this new role, Curtis will lead the investment platform serving Thryve's wealth management business.

“Thryve is providing families and foundations with an independent approach to wealth, centered around innovation and American exceptionalism, and there are few investment leaders who embrace that philosophy more than Randol Curtis,” said Gary K. Dorfman, Chief Executive Officer of Thryve Wealth Management.“His insight and deep experience will be a tremendous benefit for the clients we serve and the advisors we attract.”

Previously, Curtis was CIO of the wealth management business at Strive Inc. Prior to joining Strive, Randol was Deputy Chief Investment Officer at One Capital Management, where he led research and investment strategy across equities, fixed income, alternatives and currencies on $5 billion in assets. Before that, Randol was founder, principal and lead portfolio manager at C-Quadrat Asset Management (UK), a London-based high net-worth asset management boutique and held executive roles at Morgan Stanley, where he founded and managed the Global Convertible Bond Funds, with $1.5 billion in assets.

“Thryve's platform merges the strengths of traditional portfolio management with evolving growth themes that are shaping the future of the economy,” Curtis said.“I look forward to working with the executive team and our financial advisors to expand and capitalize on these themes and contribute to the growth in our clients' portfolios.”

Thryve Wealth Management launched earlier this month as an independent firm, after previously being a division of Strive Asset Management. Thryve was launched to move beyond conventional wealth management by combining fiduciary standards with innovative strategies for the new frontier of investing.

About Thryve Wealth Management

Thryve Wealth Management is an independent registered investment advisor providing a fiduciary model that incorporates advanced planning, traditional investments, alternative strategies, and digital currencies. Learn more at thryvewm.



